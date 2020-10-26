Sacramento Bee Logo
Poll: Which type of player should the Kings target with the No. 12 pick in the NBA Draft?

North Carolina guard Cole Anthony could be a strong pick for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Draft next month.
New Kings general manager Monte McNair will begin to reshape Sacramento’s roster in the 2020 NBA Draft on Nov. 18.

The Kings have a core consisting of De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes. The team has a couple of key personnel decisions to make involving the likes of Bogdanovic, who is expected to become a restricted free agent, and Nemanja Bjelica, who could be waived before his $7.2 million salary for the 2020-21 season becomes guaranteed.

The Kings hope to find an impact player with the No. 12 pick in the draft, but which type of player should they look for? Voting ends at midnight Saturday.

Profile Image of Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson is an award-winning sportswriter for The Sacramento Bee. He started his journalism career at The Bee more than 20 years ago and returned to cover the Sacramento Kings in September 2018.
