NBA Draft Preview: Does rumored interest in Kira Lewis Jr. make sense for the Kings?

Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. could be on the Sacramento Kings’ radar for the No. 12 pick in the NBA draft. AP

The Sacramento Kings’ new front office has been a closed book so far, but that doesn’t stop the occasional rumor about potential offseason plans from making the rounds.

Kira Lewis Jr., who averaged 18.5 points and 5.2 assists as a guard for Alabama, is the name getting linked most frequently with the Kings by reporters and draft analysts around the league. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported that the Kings are “very interested” and NBC Sports’ James Ham confirmed that Lewis has been “high on their board for some time.”

It’s important to note that few NBA teams are transparent with their prospect evaluations. Every source could be working with false information and every leak could be an intentional diversion.

Where there is smoke, there is often fire. But it’s best not to get too invested in any draft rumors. Instead, let’s break down Lewis down as a prospect and decide for ourselves if he makes sense for Sacramento’s future.

STRENGTHS

Lewis is fast. We’re talking about elite speed and quickness. He is unstoppable in transition, but also translates that athleticism well into the half court. He uses his acceleration to disrupt or even break down opposing defenses entirely. His effort level is also stellar, meaning he isn’t only fast on occasion; He’s a constant blur.

Lewis also has a proven 3-point shot. He’s not elite from deep, but he is very consistent and shows solid form. He averaged over four attempts from long range in each of his two seasons at Alabama and finished his college career at 36.2%. He should bring value in the mid-range game and at the free throw line as well.

Another positive for Lewis is how young he is, especially for his class. He departed Alabama as a sophomore, but is still just 19 years old. He’s younger than many freshmen in the upcoming draft, including projected lottery picks like James Wiseman and Cole Anthony. Lewis has improved as a prospect every year. If that trend continues, big developmental leaps could be coming.

I’m also going to include passing among Lewis’ strengths, but he has a potential downside in this category as well. He’s a capable playmaker and can impress from time to time. However, he is not a point guard level of passer. He lacks elite vision and will need to be put in the right situation to succeed.

WEAKNESSES

The reason that Lewis’ passing isn’t a true positive is because he is the size of a point guard. His height of 6-foot-3 and wingspan of 6-foot-5 leaves a lot to be desired. He was listed at merely 165 pounds in college, though a more recent combine measurement put him at 180. Still, his frame is slight and strength will likely be a problem for him throughout his career.

Similarly, Lewis deserves some credit as a one-on-one defender. His quickness helps him stay in front of opponents and he should generate a decent amount of steals. But outside of pestering opposing point guards, he doesn’t bring much to the table. He isn’t big enough to slow down shooting guards, much less any forwards. Versatility is a key component to modern defenses, and Lewis is a zero in that category.

Lewis also needs work as a driver and a finisher. He can blow past almost anyone, but he doesn’t have the best handle or make the best decisions when attacking. His touch around the rim is solid, but his size issues come into play again. He can’t be counted on to score effectively against NBA interior defenders who are nearly a foot taller or 100 pounds heavier.

The many pieces of Lewis’ game, which appear attractive individually, form a concerning big picture. You’ve got a player the size of a point guard who can’t quite pass like one. He can score like a shooting guard, but can’t defend like one. Unless Lewis ends up in the perfect situation, he might not find a role that makes a ton of sense.

FIT WITH THE KINGS

Potential redundancies stick out like a sore thumb with the Kings. Lewis is similar to De’Aaron Fox in a number of ways. They are roughly the same size and speed, though Fox is a much better passer and ball handler. Fox also tends to get vertical a lot quicker and can finish far better around the rim.

Lewis’ biggest advantage over Fox is a more consistent resume as a shooter. But maybe the overlap could work, as Lewis played off the ball a lot at Alabama. Perhaps the Kings could be interested in him more as a shooting guard, at least offensively. Then again, the logjam that is Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic already presents plenty of problems. For now, let’s forget about Sacramento’s roster entirely. We don’t know what the future holds for Hield, Bogdanovic or even Fox. Let’s go off pure talent. Is Lewis one of the 12 best players in the draft?

In my opinion, no.







The speedy combo guard could prove me wrong one day, but I’d be comfortable passing on him at No. 12 for a variety of reasons. The Kings should cross Lewis off their list of potential picks, if he was ever even on it in the first place.