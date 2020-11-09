Back in black: Sacramento Kings unveil new City Edition uniforms for new NBA season

The Kings will be back in black when the new NBA season begins.

The team unveiled its new City Edition uniform for the 2020-21 season Monday, combining colors that have been woven through the franchise’s 35-year history in Sacramento. The uniform features a black base with baby blue and red trim and the word “Sactown” emblazoned on the front of the jersey.

The design includes a black and gray checkered pattern on the sides of the jersey and shorts, the words “Sacramento Proud” above the label at the bottom of the jersey and the team’s lion emblem on the shorts.

“Every year, we evolve the City Edition jerseys to continue to pay homage to our proud past, honor our devoted fans and share our excitement for our proud future,” Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart said in a news release. “These uniforms weave together elements found in some of our fan’s favorite Kings uniforms to provide a sense of nostalgia with a twist.”

The Kings said their new City Edition uniform takes cues from uniform designs of the past, including the 1985 baby blue road uniform, 1994 checker alternate uniform, 2000 black road uniform and 2019 red Sactown City Edition uniform.

The Kings also announced they collaborated with local apparel company Swish Authentics to create a complementary merchandise line, which will be available Nov. 18 at the Kings Team Store at DOCO. The line includes a pullover hoodie, women’s crew cut sweater, T-shirt, warm-up jacket, shorts and hats featuring the new City Edition color scheme.

The official Nike City Edition collection, including youth jerseys and other assorted apparel, will be available Dec. 3 in the team store and online at KingsTeamStore.com.