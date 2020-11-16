‘Easy money’: NBA Draft prospects intrigued by future with Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) hangs on the basket after scoring against the Boston Celtics during a game at Golden 1 Center on Sunday March 25, 2018 in Sacramento, Calif. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

When talk turns to the possibility of playing for the Kings, there is one player who captures the imaginations of NBA draft prospects.

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has come up repeatedly in Zoom interviews with prospects, including several players who could be available when Sacramento makes its selection at No. 12 in Wednesday’s draft. The prevailing thought: They like the idea of running the floor with someone who possesses Fox’s incredible speed and quickness.

“You have a great creator in De’Aaron Fox who is extremely fast, in my opinion probably the fastest person in the NBA right now just getting from end to end with the basketball,” said Aaron Nesmith, a 6-6 swingman from Vanderbilt who might be the best shooter in the draft. ”So if I’m on the wing, sprinting down the sideline, spotting up in the corner or the wing for them open 3s, once (Fox) creates that space, it’s an easy assist for him and easy money for me.”

New general manager Monte McNair’s plans for the No. 12 pick and the rest of his roster remain a bit of a mystery. Rumors linking Buddy Hield to the Philadelphia 76ers and Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Milwaukee Bucks persisted Monday as the NBA lifted its trade moratorium, giving teams the green light to start reshaping rosters ahead of the draft and free agency. Despite the roster uncertainty in Sacramento, there appears to be no doubt about Fox’s future with the franchise.

Fox, 22, came out of Kentucky as the No. 5 pick in the 2017 draft. He is in line for a massive contract extension as he enters his fourth season with the Kings. Under the latest salary cap projections, Fox is eligible for a maximum five-year, $163 million deal. If the deal isn’t completed before the 2020-21 season begins Dec. 22, Fox will become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

That is not likely to happen, so draft prospects envision a future with Fox when asked about the possibility of playing for the Kings.

One player who mentioned Fox was Killian Hayes, a 6-5 combo guard from France. Tankathon.com has Hayes rated as the second-best point guard in this year’s draft, but there was some speculation Monday he might be slipping closer to the Kings’ range at No. 12.

Hayes is represented by Independent Sports & Entertainment (ISE), where Kings Chief Strategy Officer Joe Dumars previously worked as president of the management agency’s basketball division. Dumars introduced Hayes to former Detroit Pistons guard Will Bynum, who has been training Hayes since last summer, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Hayes said he had not yet spoken to the Kings during a Zoom session with reporters last week, but he offered his thoughts on their backcourt situation.

“I haven’t had any meetings or workout with the Kings, but I think they have a great young team with Buddy Hield and De’Aaron Fox,” Hayes said. “They have a great backcourt and I think they will do great things next season.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

Another player who talked about Fox was R.J. Hampton, a 6-5 combo guard who was a top high school prospect before bypassing the college ranks to play professionally in New Zealand last season.

“Playing with the Kings, playing with De’Aaron — one of the fastest guys in the NBA — and me bringing that speed and athleticism to the backcourt,” Hampton said. “I think that’s a great opportunity.”

Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa agreed.

“I like to play fast and De’Aaron Fox is obviously one of the fastest guys in the NBA,” Achiuwa said. “And me, given the fact that I like to play fast, I think it’s going to be a good fit.”