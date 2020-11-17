Sizing up Sacramento Kings’ needs and latest projections as NBA prepares for draft

Florida State guard Devin Vassell would be an interesting pick for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA draft. AP

Kings general manager Monte McNair made his first big personnel move Monday night when he agreed to trade Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Milwaukee Bucks for a trio of players featuring Donte DiVincenzo. McNair will have a few more important decisions to make during Wednesday’s NBA Draft.

The Kings hold four picks in this year’s draft, which will be conducted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. They have the No. 12 pick in the opening round and three second-round selections at Nos. 35, 43 and 52.

Sacramento could try to fill a number of different needs through the draft. The Kings need point guard depth behind De’Aaron Fox and a defensive-minded wing with size, strength, length and switchability. They also should be on the lookout for a stretch big with rim-protection skills to pair with Marvin Bagley III in the years to come.

Yogi Ferrell is an unrestricted free agent and there’s a good chance backup point guard Cory Joseph will be shipped out before the trade deadline. The Kings would be wise to find a younger replacement who can more closely replicate Fox’s style of play. Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. or Kentucky’s Tyrese Maxey would fit the bill at No. 12. Killian Hayes is another possibility if he slides into Sacramento’s range.

The Kings have Harrison Barnes at the small forward position, but it’s no secret the team likes him at power forward in small-ball lineups. Bringing in an elite, switchable defender would allow coach Luke Walton to better utilize such lineups.

There could be a number of possibilities here, including Auburn’s Isaac Okoro, Florida State’s Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams, and Villanova’s Saddiq Bey. At least one of them is likely to be on the board when the Kings make their first-round selection. Or they could go with the offensive upside of Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith, who might be the best shooter in the draft.

In a beat writer mock draft for the Los Angeles Times, The Sacramento Bee selected Okoro for the Kings, but it is unlikely he will be available at No. 12 in real life. The Kings would be elated to see Okoro or Vassell still on the board.

Sacramento already has a bit of logjam at the power forward and center positions — at least for now — with Bagley, Richaun Holmes, Nemanja Bjelica, Jabari Parker, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson. Bjelica and Ilyasova could still be waived, but Parker exercised his $6.5 million player option to remain with the team Tuesday. Harry Giles III and Alex Len are unrestricted free agents.

None of these players can be described as a shot-blocking stretch big. If the Kings want to fill that niche now, they could potentially trade down to select Memphis power forward Precious Achiuwa or Maryland center Jalen Smith, who could be an exceptional fit next to Bagley, or try to develop a player like Serbian center Aleksej Pokusevski.

Second-round steals for the Kings could include Tyler Bey, a 3-and-D wing from Colorado, San Diego State point guard Malachi Flynn, Arizona point guard Nico Mannion and DePaul power forward Paul Reed.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets have the top three picks, but soon enough the Kings will be on the clock. What will they do? Here’s a look at the No. 12 pick in some of the latest mock drafts.

Updated: Nov. 17

Sacramento Kings select: Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State, 6-8, 225 pounds

Colin Ward-Henninger writes: “Williams has risen up draft boards due to his athleticism and 3-and-D potential, and the Kings are pretty thin on the wing. The offense will need to develop, but Williams should be able to defend from Day 1 while playing both the three and four — maybe even small-ball center at times.”

Updated: Nov. 16

Sacramento Kings select: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State, 6-6, 180 pounds

Jeremy Woo writes: “There’s been minimal buzz surrounding Sacramento leading into Monte McNair’s first draft at the helm, and while the Kings will strongly value analytics, it won’t be the only factor in their decision. Vassell’s range appears to start at No. 8 and ends in the early teens. He’s a stellar team defender and capable shooter (although I’ve heard varying degrees of concern about his release mechanics), with the primary holdup for teams being a lack of great explosiveness at the rim and a limited handle. Still, Vassell neatly fits a useful archetype as a potential starting-caliber piece, and is an easy fit on most rosters. Sacramento stands to get younger on the wing and should be able to do that at this spot.”

Updated: Nov. 14

Sacramento Kings select: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt, 6-6, 213 pounds

Drew Packham writes: “Possibly the best shooter in the draft, one who can score off the dribble, catch-and-shoot or in transition; has the size and length to become an elite player on both ends of the floor.”

Updated: Nov. 17

Sacramento Kings select: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn, 6-6, 225 pounds

Scott Gleeson writes: “The wing fell from a top-8 pick but is still a coveted prospect, sporting athleticism and a wingspan that could make him an elite defender. His offense needs work, but he’d have time to develop with a mediocre team.”