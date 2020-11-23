Poll: Should Kings GM Monte McNair match the Hawks’ offer for Bogdan Bogdanovic?

Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) watches the game from the bench in the second half during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kings general manager Monte McNair has an important decision to make. Restricted free agent shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has signed an offer sheet with the Atlanta Hawks that would pay him $72 million over the next four years with a 15% trade kicker and a player option in the final year.

McNair has two choices. He can match the offer by Tuesday to keep Bogdanovic in a Kings uniform under contract terms set forth by the Hawks or let Bogdanovic go to Atlanta without compensation. Holding onto Bogdanovic would allow McNair to eventually trade him for other assets, but that would create a logjam in the backcourt and could hinder future roster and salary cap flexibility.

