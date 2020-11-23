Analysis: Buddy Hield’s trade value mixed as Kings mull Hawks’ offer to Bogdanovic

There might be one more way Kings general manager Monte McNair can salvage some kind of a return in a sign-and-trade scenario involving restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic. He can sign Bogdanovic and trade Buddy Hield.

In conversations with sources around the league, it’s clear the market for Hield is mixed at best. One top team official deemed the Bahamian sharpshooter untradeable with his four-year, $86 million contract, which includes likely incentives that would push it to $94 million. However, not everyone shares that view.

A front-office executive from another organization said the Kings clearly value Hield, who made more 3-pointers than any player in NBA history over his first four seasons, and there are likely other teams that value him, too. When asked about Hield’s potential trade value, the source said the Kings would probably be looking for “a good young player or players and draft picks.” Others have offered much poorer appraisals.

Hield’s actual trade value could become very clear to the Kings in the hours ahead as McNair considers his options with Bogdanovic. The Atlanta Hawks signed Bogdanovic to an offer sheet Sunday, giving the Kings 48 hours to match if they wish to keep him. Atlanta drew up a four-year deal worth $72 million with a 15% trade kicker and a player option in the final year, every dime and detail intended to make McNair squirm.

The Hawks don’t want McNair to match the offer. They want Bogdanovic. What does McNair want? All we know is he wants to be flexible and aggressive when the right opportunities arise. McNair and his newly assembled front office have not signaled their intentions regarding Bogdanovic, but we’ll find out soon enough.

Kings’ options with Bogdanovic

McNair appears to have only two choices after a sign-and-trade agreement with the Milwaukee Bucks came unraveled last week. He can either match Atlanta’s offer sheet for $18 million per year or let Bogdanovic walk away without getting anything in return. That’s not how the brighter minds in NBA front offices like to manage their assets — if they can avoid it.

One way McNair can avoid that would be to trade Hield, recoup assets in lieu of what was lost in the failed sign-and-trade with Milwaukee and match Atlanta’s offer for Bogdanovic. McNair would get something in return for one of his most-talented players and go forward with Bogdanovic, whose average annual salary will be $5.5 million less than Hield’s.

Hield is 27 years old. Bogdanovic is 28. Eventually the Kings will probably part with both as McNair reshapes the roster around the 22-and-under crew of De’Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III and rookie first-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton, who will need playing time and opportunity to develop.

Cost of Kings’ roster

The Kings already have nearly $97 million allocated for the 2020-21 season with only nine players under contract. Hield will earn $24.4 million in the first year of his new deal, Harrison Barnes will earn $22.2 million and backup point guard Cory Joseph is owed $12.6 million. Signing Bogdanovic for an estimated $18 million would push the team’s payroll to $115 million, well over the $109.1 million salary cap. And that doesn’t account for Haliburton.

The Kings just signed Fox to a maximum five-year, $163 million extension that could be worth up to the $195.6 super max, with incentives. He will reportedly earn $28.1 million in the first year of that deal in 2021-22. The Kings will owe Fox, Hield, Barnes, Joseph, Bagley and Justin James a total of $96.5 million. With Bogdanovic that figure would increase to about $114.5 million. The salary cap will be between $112.4 million and $120 million, depending on league revenue.

The Kings can exceed the salary cap to sign Bogdanovic because they hold his Bird Rights, but the roster is getting very expensive for a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in 14 years, the longest active postseason drought in the NBA.