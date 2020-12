Sacramento Kings See the highlights: How Kings rookie Halliburton got trending on Twitter December 30, 2020 01:32 PM

Sacramento Kings selected Tyrese Haliburton with the 12th pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. In just his third game, a 125-115 win over the Denver Nuggets, his fourth quarter burst got him trending on Twitter before the September 30, 2020 game was over.