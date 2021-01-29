Break up the Kings: Third consecutive victory avenges humbling loss to Toronto

The last time these two played, the Sacramento Kings led the Toronto Raptors big early then trailed big late in getting beat like a drum from deep, down the lane and above the rim.

That was Jan. 8 at Golden 1 Center, where, if fans were allowed inside, the Kings would have earned their boos after surrendering 144 points in a 21-point loss.

On Friday in Tampa Bay, temporary home of the Raptors, the tide turned, though it was a virtual fight to the finish. The Kings led big early, had an 18-point lead at one point, saw the lead evaporate down to three but delivered a 126-124 victory at Amalie Arena.

Some of this was perhaps the best showing of the season for the Kings, who extended their winning streak to a season-high three after impressive outings against the Knicks (103-94) and Orlando (121-107), with defense and balanced scoring the keys.

In the first meeting three weeks ago, the Kings had 70 points at the half and trailed 106-103 at one point in the third before it all came apart at the seams.

Said Kings coach Luke Walton before Friday’s game, “We couldn’t keep guys in front of us and they made shots. We feel we’re a better team now.”

There is no debate there.

Walton said extra practice time has led to team cohesion. The Kings have looked more prepared, more active — and just better. Winning works wonders.

Harrison Barnes had 24 points, including two free throws for a 123-119 lead with 7.6 seconds to go. He had seven rebounds and five assists. Buddy Hield had 22 points, De’Aaron Fox 23, Cory Joseph a season-high 16 off the bench, Hassan Whiteside 16 and Tyrese Haliburton had 10 points and a season-high 11 assists.

Whiteside was clobbered on an inside play and had to be cooled by rookie Haliburton with 1:32 to play and a 117-114 lead. Whiteside missed both free throws, then missed a dunk on his next possession, but rebounded it, fired it to Haliburton, who made the 3-pointer for 120-116 lead with 44.6 seconds to go.

Fox, slowed down the stretch after banging knees with Stanley Johnson, made it 121-117 with a free throw with 18.3 to go. He made two more with 4.0 to go to account for the final score.

“Things are turning in the right direction,” Barnes said. “There’s some joy, some fun, playing the right way. The thing about this league is there are so many games. Can’t sit back and relax.”

Bagley support

Marvin Bagley III said he was moved to hear about the support of teammaes, including Buddy Hield, who said after Wednesday’s victory at Orlando, “Ya’ll need to get off of Marvin’s back. Leave that man alone. He’s 21 years old. He’s just trying to prove himself to the world that he belongs in this league and it’s going to take time.”

Bagley has already played in more games this season (18) than last (13).

“That’s big to know that and to have teammates that just trust you,” Bagley said. “I never really listen to what other people are saying on the outside. It doesn’t really matter because they’re not in this position to wake up every morning and go to practice and do the job and be in the shoes that I’m in.”

Bagley was the second pick in the 2018 draft and has been stalled by injuries and the learning curve of a young man in a man’s league. He has shown glimpses of promise. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 13.4 points and 8.2 rebounds in 26.7 minutes entering Friday, solid numbers when fans expect dominant ones.

Welcome to the urgency nature of today’s game.

“Unfortunately, the league has become very, ‘It’s now! It’s now — what can you do for me now?’” Walton said. “A lot of these guys are coming into the league very young. Young players used to not play at all in the league — unless you were the No. 1 pick.

“You would come in as a rookie and wait and learn, and now we’re ready to judge and give up on young players and they aren’t even 22 years old. We have to be patient. He hasn’t had the experience. He’s a willing learner. He’s a very talented player and it just takes time.”

Quick hits

Walton said before the game that Kings rookies Robert Woodard and Jahmi’us Ramsey will report to the G League bubble to get some game minutes.

Normal Powell did not play against the Kings due to a quad injury. In the first meeting with the Kings, he had 22 points, making 6 of 8 shots, including 4 of 5 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

The Kings play Miami (6-12) for the first time in nearly a year on Saturday, having split with the Heat in 2019-20, and the Heat are vulnerable with a rash of injuries and COVID-19-related issues, leading to a five-game losing streak.

The Kings have not fared well in Miami over the years, going 5-27 in 32 seasons, last winning a road game against the Heat on Oct. 29, 2018.

The Heat won the Eastern Conference last season, falling to the Lakers in the Finals, in large part due to Jimmy Butler, who has been elevated to questionable against the Kings.

He was listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against the Clippers but did not play. He missed the previous 10 games due to the NBA’s coronavirus protocol.

Teammate Goran Dragic is out against the Kings with a strained groin, the third consecutive game he will miss.

Injury report

Raptors: OUT —Normal Powell (quad); OG Anunoby (calf).

Kings: OUT — Nemanja Bjelica (back spasms); DaQuan Jeffries (ankle).

Jan. 30 at Miami Heat, 5 p.m.

Feb. 1 at New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m.

Feb. 3 vs. Boston Celtics, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6 vs. Denver Nuggets, 2 p.m.

Feb. 7 at Los Angeles Clippers, noon