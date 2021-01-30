Winning streak ends at 3 as Sacramento Kings lose thriller in Miami

Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox takes a shot as Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk defends Saturday. AP

The momentum stalled in Florida on Saturday night but not the good will of a team that has found itself.

De’Aaron Fox was the hot hand, scoring 17 of his 30 points in the fourth period, but he was doubled-teamed on the final shot attempt off a timeout with 4.6 seconds remaining, so he dished off to Richaun Holmes, who put up his trademark push shot. But Bam Adebayo was able to get a finger on it, allowing the Miami Heat to hold on for a 105-104 victory at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday night.

Sacramento’s season-high three-game winning streak came to an end, but not the optimism the Kings have going.

Remember the days, not long ago, when the Kings couldn’t stop anyone, couldn’t piece together back-to-back good efforts and fans pleaded for a coaching change.

It’s not there now.

“Absolutely love the energy and the fight after a hard back-to-back,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “The issues of turnovers and points off turnovers (27 points allowed) killed us. That’s a tough game to win.”

Walton said the Heat blew up the final shot attempt, reading that it was Fox or Hield, adding, “It’s a ballsy move to leave Buddy Hield that open.”

What lurked in the way of the Kings first four-game winning streak under coach Luke Walton was Jimmy Butler, the Heat’s driving force to the NBA Finals last season.

In his first action in 10 games due to COVID-19 protocols, Butler muscled in for 30 points, and he made 14 free throws, the most by a Kings opposing player this season. Adebayo had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Miami, which halted a five-game losing streak and moved to 7-12.

Marvin Bagley III had 17 points for the Kings, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Harrison Barnes had 11 and Buddy Hield 18, but just three in the second half. That three was a big one, for just a moment, a top-of-the-key shot for a 104-103 lead with 1:40 to go.

Butler scored on an inside play with 35 seconds to go to account for the final score.

The Kings didn’t help themselves in making just 5 of 11 free throws. Miami made 22 of 26 from the line.

Said Walton, “We live in the paint. We’re fourth in the league in free-throw attempt.”

No more morning shootarounds

Miami represented the third game in four nights for the Kings, the last three on the road but all within the state of Florida: at Orlando, at Tampa Bay to play Toronto, its temporary home due to Canadian border concerns amid the pandemic, and the Heat contest.

How does one prevent a team from wearing out, even if the team has so many young legs? For one thing, less court time.

“It’s a challenge,” Walton said before the game. “We’ve gone completely away from (early day) shootarounds. One, for recovery, and two, the (COVID-19) testing that needs to be done. These guys are waking up at 7 in the morning for testing. For recovery and test purposes, we got rid of the shootarounds.”

Shooters generally prefer shootarounds. Take Hield, who won the NBA 3-point Contest two years ago and is the most prolific 3-point shooter in league history through his first four seasons. He likes to get his shots in before they really count come game time.

“No shootaround) is an adjustment for everyone,” Walton said. “It’s like no other season (with COVID-19 issues). We look at how we can be most efficient with our time and be open minded and keep working on getting better. Buddy has done a nice job with that.”

Whiteside return

Whiteside was back in South Florida on Saturday, where he flourished over four seasons with the Heat, including cashing in on a four-year, $98 million contract he signed in 2016. Whiteside led the NBA in rebounding in 2016-17 with 14.13 a game, the same season he averaged a career-best 17.0 points per game. He played last season in Portland and signed a one-year, veteran-minimum deal for $2.3 million with the Kings, who drafted him in 2010.

Whiteside is averaging 7.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 13.3 minutes despite stop-and-starts with injuries as a backup to Richaun Holmes, who is enjoying a breakout season.

“He’s been great,” Walton said. “He gives us physicality and size. He’s a fantastic teammate and brings a great energy. Teammates love him. He’s got a playful spirit about him and that helps in the grind of the NBA season. We love that he’s healthy and what he brings us.”

UP NEXT The Kings cap their four-game road trip on Monday at New Orleans, which means another bout against Zion Williamson. The Kings remember him well for how the powerhouse young forward on Jan. 17 plowed down the land, bouncing Richaun Holmes into the basket stanchion, and also thunder dunking later. That’s what Zion does. He had 31 points on 13 of 15 shooting, which was enough to overcome De’Aaron Fox’s career-best 43-point effort in a 128-123 New Orleans victory. That snapped a five-game losing streak for the Pelicans. Fox also had 13 assists in becoming the first Kings player to go for at least 40 points and 10 assists in a game since Nate “Tiny” Archibald did so for the Kansas City Royals in 1973. Injury report Heat: OUT —Goran Dragic (groin); Maurice Harkless (thigh); Meyers Leonard (shoulder); Chris Silva (hip). Kings: OUT — Nemanja Bjelica (back spasms). Upcoming Kings schedule Feb. 1 at New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. Feb. 3 vs. Boston Celtics, 7 p.m. Feb. 6 vs. Denver Nuggets, 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at Los Angeles Clippers, noon Feb. 9 vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.