Sources: Kings make deal with Los Angeles Clippers in first move before NBA trade deadline

Los Angeles Clippers forward Mfiondu Kabengele (25) drives to the basket in front of Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP

Kings general manager Monte McNair made his first move ahead of the NBA trade deadline Monday night, reaching a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers to acquire a young big man who might provide some frontcourt depth.

The Kings acquired Mfiondu Kabengele, a future second-round pick and cash from the Clippers in exchange for a future second-round pick, sources told The Sacramento Bee. The two draft picks are heavily protected on both sides and unlikely to convey, sources said.

The Kings absorbed Kabengele’s contract using a trade exception that would have expired Monday. Kabengele, 23, is in the final year of a two-year, $4 million deal.

Kabengele, the nephew of NBA great Dikembe Mutombo, was the 27th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Florida State.

Kabengele is a 6-foot-9, 250-pound power forward. He has appeared in 35 games over two seasons for the Clippers, averaging 2.0 points and 0.6 rebounds in 4.5 minutes per game.

Kabengele averaged 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 27 games for the G League’s Agua Caliente Clippers last season. He shot 32.7% from 3-point range on 6.0 attempts per game.