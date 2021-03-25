De’Aaron Fox erupts for career-high 44 points in Kings’ win over Golden State Warriors

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) knocks the ball loose on defense as Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) recovers during the second period of the NBA game Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox erupted for a career-high 44 points, leading his team to a 141-119 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at Golden 1 Center.

Fox was virtually unstoppable for the Kings (20-25), who have won three in a row and six of nine since the All-Star break. Fox made 16 of 22 from the field, 3 of 7 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line.

Over the past three games, Fox is averaging 37.0 points on 64.6% shooting from the field. He has made 7 of 16 (.438) from beyond the arc and 20 of 25 (.800) free throws. He scored 30 points in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and 37 in a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

“It’s fun to watch,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “It really is. And to see him continue to figure things out, to see him continue to grow as a leader, both vocally and leading by example with his play, is a lot of fun. He’s in a good place right now. The team’s in a good place right now, and we’re going to keep trying to use this momentum to move forward.”

Richaun Holmes recorded his 17th double-double of the season, posting 25 points and 11 rebounds with two blocked shots. Rookie Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. Kyle Guy came off the bench to post a career-high 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Andrew Wiggins had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors (22-23), who were missing former MVP Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nico Mannion scored 19 points apiece.

Up Next

The Kings will conclude this brief three-game homestand when they entertain the Cavaliers on Saturday.

The Cavaliers (17-27) will come in on the second night of a back-to-back after visiting the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. They have won three of their last five games but suffered a 119-105 loss to the Kings on Monday in Cleveland.

Veteran center JaVale McGee was a factor in the team’s recent success, but he was traded to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday for Isaiah Hartenstein and two second-round draft picks. Collin Sexton’s status is uncertain after he missed Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls with a minor hamstring injury. Sexton leads the team in scoring at 24.0 points per game. Darius Garland averages 16.6 points and 5.9 assists.

Injury report

Warriors: OUT — Draymond Green (illness); Stephen Curry (tailbone); Klay Thompson (Achilles).

Kings: OUT — Marvin Bagley III (hand); Hassan Whiteside (knee); Jahmi’us Ramsey (hamstring).

March 27 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

March 29 at San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m.

March 31 at San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7 p.m.

April 3 vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m.