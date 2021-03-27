‘Hell of a shot’: Harrison Barnes’ 3 at the buzzer gives Kings wild win over Cavaliers

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, middle, is congratulated by teammates after his game-winning 3-point basket in the team’s NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

Harrison Barnes buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Kings a wild 100-98 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.

Inbounding from under his own basket with 1.6 seconds remaining, De’Aaron Fox fired a baseball pass to Barnes at the other end of the floor. Barnes made the catch, turned and launched over Dean Wade for the win.

“I threw it to where only he could catch it and he made a hell of a shot,” Fox said.

Fox continued his recent tear, posting 36 points and six assists with four rebounds and two blocked shots for the Kings (21-25), who have won four in a row and six of their last seven. Fox had 20 points in the fourth quarter to help the Kings overcome a late deficit.

Barnes finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings. He made 6 of 10 from the field but had not made a 3-pointer until the game-winner went in as time expired.

“He kept his composure,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “He had enough time on the clock. As the ball got to him, he was into his pivot and he was nice, calm and relaxed, and made the shot.”

Richaun Holmes had 10 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots for the Kings. It was his 18th double-double of the season and his eighth in the past 11 games.

Collin Sexton scored 26 points to lead the Cavaliers (17-29). Darius Garland added 18 points. Larry Nance Jr. had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Delon Wright, Terence Davis, Maurice Harkless and Chris Silva suited up for Sacramento for the first time since being acquired in a series of trades intended to improve the team’s defense and depth. Wright, Davis and Harkless all came off the bench to make contributions in their Kings debuts.

Davis had six points, two rebounds and two assists. Wright added four points, three rebounds and two assists. Harkless had two assists and one rebound.

The Kings were clinging to a 49-48 at the half. They shot 52.6% from the field but made just 2 of 14 from 3-point range while amassing more turnovers (9) than assists (8).

The Cavaliers went up 79-71 on a basket by Damyean Dotson early in the fourth quarter. The Kings battled back to tie the game on a bucket by Fox, but they found themselves trailing 94-89 after Garland scored with 1:58 remaining.

Sacramento went up 97-96 on a three-point play by Fox with 6.2 seconds to play. The Cavaliers reclaimed the lead when Holmes was called for goaltending on a driving layup attempt by Sexton with 1.6 seconds left, setting the stage for Fox and Barnes.

“That was a crazy shot,” Wright said. “Just us making that little comeback in the last minute; Harrison making a tough shot. It’s a hell of a first day for me and the rest of the new guys.”

The Bee learned late Friday night that Wright would wear No. 55, the same number former Kings point guard Jason Williams wore for three memorable seasons in Sacramento.

Wright previously wore No. 55 with the Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons. Wright took to Twitter on Saturday morning to reveal that he had received Williams’ blessing.

“It’s an honor to wear 55!” Wright wrote. “Appreciate you @55buckets for allowing me to wear this special number. JWill made it cool for guards to wear that double nickel, it’s an honor bro.”

It’s an honor to wear 55! Appreciate you @55buckets for allowing me to wear this special number. JWill made it cool for guards to wear that double nickel, it’s an honor bro. — Delon Wright (@delonwright) March 27, 2021

Up next

The Kings will visit the San Antonio Spurs on Monday and Wednesday before coming home for a back-to-back set against the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and Saturday.

The Spurs (23-20) had lost four in a row before beating the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 20.6 points and 7.1 assists per game. Dejounte Murray averages 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Injury report

Cavaliers: OUT — Jarrett Allen (concussion); Kevin Love (calf); Taurean Prince (shoulder); Matthew Dellavedova (appendectomy)..

Kings: OUT — Marvin Bagley III (hand); Jahmi’us Ramsey (hamstring); Hassan Whiteside (knee).

March 29 at San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m.

March 31 at San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7 p.m.

April 3 vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m.

April 5 at Minnesota Timberwolves, 4 p.m.