NBA power rankings: Who’s No. 1 now? New movement among Jazz, Suns, 76ers, Nets, Lakers

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, left, pleads with referee Kane Fitzgerald, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola) AP

* Through games played 4/1

1. Utah Jazz (36-11)

Previous ranking: 2

The Jazz returns to the top of our rankings this week after winning seven in a row. Utah gave up 129 points to the Pelicans and 131 points to the 76ers, Warriors and Wizards while losing four of six in early March, but now the Jazz is locked in again defensively. During the current winning streak, the Jazz has allowed just 100.1 points per game. Utah held the Nets to 88 points. The Cavaliers only scored 75.

2. Phoenix Suns (33-14)

Previous ranking: 4

The Suns have won four in a row and seven of their last eight. Devin Booker put on a show in a 121-116 win over the Bulls on Wednesday. He scored 45 points on 17-of-24 shooting, his second 40-point game of the season. Had he 43 in a win over the Timberwolves on Feb. 28.

3. Philadelphia 76ers (33-15)

Previous ranking: 1

The 76ers briefly held the top spot, but their down two spots this week after suffering back-to-back losses to the Clippers and Nuggets. MVP candidate Joel Embiid is expected to return to the lineup Saturday after missing time with a bone bruise in his left knee. The 76ers could use him. They were outrebounded 51-34 in the loss to Denver.

4. Brooklyn Nets (34-15)

Previous ranking: 3

James Harden thinks he’s the MVP. The bearded one is building a strong case after averaging 28.9 points, 12.0 assists and 9.9 rebounds to help the Nets go 11-2 in March. Harden missed Thursday’s win over the Hornets due to right hamstring tightness, but coach Steve Nash didn’t think he would be out long.

5. Denver Nuggets (30-18)

Previous ranking: 8

Jamal Murray had a big game in a 104-95 victory over the 76ers on Tuesday, knocking down 12 of 24 from the field and 5 of 11 from 3-point range to finish with 30 points. He had 23 as the Nuggets beat the Clippers on Thursday to win their fourth in a row. Murray is shooting a career-high 41.2% from beyond the arc this season.

6. Los Angeles Clippers (32-18)

Previous ranking: 6

The Clippers had won six in a row before losing to the Magic on Tuesday and the Nuggets on Wednesday. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been good, but the Clippers are looking for more down the stretch. They traded Lou Williams to acquire Rajon Rondo and now they’re reportedly considering a 10-day contract for four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

7. Milwaukee Bucks (30-17)

Previous ranking: 5

Over the past 24 games, the Bucks have had a five-game losing streak, a five-game winning streak, an eight-game winning streak and then a three-game losing streak. Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 26.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists, shooting 56% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range.

8. Los Angeles Lakers (30-18)

Previous ranking: 7

LeBron James will be out for the foreseeable future with a high ankle sprain, but Anthony Davis is nearing his return from a calf injury that has sidelined him since Feb. 14. The Lakers have lost five of seven since James went down. They signed Andre Drummond after he agreed to a buyout with the Cavaliers. Drummond started in his debut Wednesday, but he produced just four points and one rebound in a 112-97 loss to the Bucks.

9. Portland Trail Blazers (29-18)

Previous ranking: 9

The Blazers blasted the Pistons 124-101 to win their fourth in a row Wednesday. Damian Lillard scored 33 points, his 27th 30-point of the season and his eighth in March. CJ McCollum is still trying to regain his form after missing two months with a hairline fracture in his foot. He shot just 33.3% from 3-point range over nine games in March

10. Dallas Mavericks (25-21)

Previous ranking: 10

Luka Doncic averaged 28.7 points, 9.1 assists and 7.3 rebounds to help the Mavericks go 9-5 in March. The Mavericks are currently seventh in the Western Conference, 2 ½ games behind the Blazers for sixth. The Mavs will have to close the gap if they want to avoid a play-in scenario.

11. Atlanta Hawks (24-24)

Previous ranking: 12

After winning eight in a row, the Hawks lost four of five during a difficult stretch against the Clippers, Kings, Warriors, Nuggets and Suns. They bounced back with a hard-fought win over the Spurs in double overtime on Thursday after getting 28 points apiece from Trae Young, Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

12. San Antonio Spurs (24-22)

Previous ranking: 11

The Spurs picked up a much-needed 120-106 victory over the Kings on Wednesday after losing five of their previous six games, but they lost another one Thursday, falling to the Hawks in double overtime despite 36 points from DeMar DeRozan.

13. Miami Heat (25-24)

Previous ranking: 13

Victor Oladipo was held to six points in his Heat debut Thursday, but Jimmy Butler led Miami to a win over the Warriors. Miami has won three in a row after losing six straight.

14. New York Knicks (24-24)

Previous ranking: 14

The Knicks followed a big win over the Bucks with losses to the Heat and Timberwolves, leaving them just a half-game ahead of the play-in group in the East.

15. Charlotte Hornets (24-23)

Previous ranking: 17

The Hornets have won four of their last six despite the absence of rookie sensation LaMelo Ball, who is out with a broken wrist.

16. Boston Celtics (23-25)

Previous ranking: 15

Trade deadline addition Evan Fournier has scored six points on 3-of-16 shooting in two games for the Celtics, who have lost four of six to fall to eighth in the Eastern Conference.

17. Memphis Grizzlies (22-23)

Previous ranking: 16

The Grizzlies played Utah three times in six days and lost all three, but at least they won’t have to face the Jazz again.

18. Golden State Warriors (23-25)

Previous ranking: 18

The Warriors had lost four in a row before Stephen Curry returned from a tailbone injury to score 32 points in a win over the Bulls on Monday. He had 36 in Thursday’s loss to Miami.

19. Sacramento Kings (22-26)

Previous ranking: 23

De’Aaron Fox averaged 29.3 points, 6.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds in March, netting a Player of the Week award and helping the Kings go 9-5 to renew playoff hopes in Sacramento.

20. New Orleans Pelicans (21-26)

Previous ranking: 21

The Pelicans won four of five behind Zion Williamson, who had 39 points in a loss to the Nuggets and 38 in a win over the Mavericks the next night. Williamson (thumb), Brandon Ingram (hand) and Lonzo Ball (hip) were all held out in Thursday’s loss to the Magic.

21. Indiana Pacers (21-25)

Previous ranking: 20

The Pacers are ninth in the Eastern Conference after suffering back-to-back losses to the Wizards and Heat.

22. Chicago Bulls (19-27)

Previous ranking: 19

Nikola Vucevic has yet to win with the Bulls, who have fallen to 10th in the East after losing five in a row and seven of their last eight.

23. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-27)

Previous ranking: 22

Nice contributions from the rookies recently with Theo Maledon scoring 22 against the Celtics and Aleksej Pokusevski scoring 21 against the Mavericks.

24. Washington Wizards (17-30)

Previous ranking: 26

Russell Westbrook has four consecutive triple-doubles for the Wizards, who posted back-to-back wins over the Pistons and Pacers and back-to-back losses to the Hornets and Pistons.

25. Toronto Raptors (18-30)

Previous ranking: 24

Gary Trent Jr. scored 31 against the Thunder on Wednesday, but the Raptors lost their fourth in a row to finish 1-13 in March.

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (17-31)

Previous ranking: 25

The Cavaliers are averaging 88.3 points per game during their current four-game losing streak. They only scored 75 against the Jazz.

27. Orlando Magic (17-31)

Previous ranking: 27

Chuma Okeke has taken on a bigger role since Vucevic left, averaging 17.8 points on 62.8% shooting over a four-game stretch before being held to eight points in Thursday’s win over the Pelicans.

28. Detroit Pistons (14-34)

Previous ranking: 28

Jerami Grant had 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting in a loss to the Blazers on Wednesday, his first 30-point game since March 11. He was held to 12 points in a win over the Wizards on Thursday.

29. Minnesota Timberwolves (12-36)

Previous ranking: 30

Anthony Edwards was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month after averaging 24.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in March. Can he win Rookie of the Year with 39/31/77 shooting splits?

30. Houston Rockets (13-34)

Previous ranking: 29

The Rockets were 11-10 on Feb. 4, but they’ve lost 24 of 26 since then.