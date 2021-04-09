‘Absolutely unacceptable’: Luke Walton fumes over Kings’ fifth consecutive loss to Pistons

Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton yells to players in the fourth quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The search for answers led to some difficult questions after the Kings lost their fifth in a row to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night at Golden 1 Center.

Energy, effort, desire and leadership were all topics of conversation after the Kings completed a set of back-to-back losses to the two worst teams in the league. There were long pauses and measured responses, but Kings coach Luke Walton didn’t skirt the truth following a 113-101 loss to the Pistons.

“That’s absolutely unacceptable the way we came out and played the game of basketball tonight,” Walton said. “It’s not OK.”

The Kings (22-30) had two days off to prepare for the worst team in the Eastern Conference after falling to the worst team in the West in Monday’s 116-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Walton expected a certain level of focus, intensity and toughness, but instead the Pistons (16-36) took control from the opening tip despite the absence of leading scorer Jerami Grant, who was out with a knee injury.

“It’s disappointing with all of us,” Walton said. “We’re all in this together. I’m not putting blame on anyone but the group as a whole. There’s no way, coming off a good, hard practice, that’s the effort we get.

“They pushed us off our spots. They were more physical than us. They manhandled us in that first half and then finally in the second half we showed some life. That’s not the appropriate way to play the game, to respect the game, and that is very frustrating and disappointing for all of us. We have 20 games left and we have to find it because that’s not OK for anyone.”

Sacramento is now 3 ½ games behind the San Antonio Spurs, 2 ½ games behind the Golden State Warriors and one-half game behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the two final play-in spots in the Western Conference. The Kings are still alive because the teams ahead of them are struggling to win games as well, but they don’t seem to be playing with that sense of purpose.

The Kings will face the No. 1 team in the NBA when they visit the Utah Jazz on Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Then they will continue to New Orleans to square off with the Pelicans.

“The fact that we’ve lost four — now five — in a row and we came out and gave this type of effort in the first half, it should burn,” Walton said. “It really should. There shouldn’t be a lot of people getting good night’s sleeps tonight because if it means this much to you, if it means what it should mean to you, you shouldn’t have an appetite and you shouldn’t be able to sleep. You can live with one occasional game like this, but not after losing four straight.”

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox was asked what it will take to salvage what’s left of the season.

“It’s going to take effort from everybody in everything we’re doing out there,” Fox said. “It’s just about to get harder. We’re about to go to Utah and obviously that’s probably the best team in the league, so it’s only going to get harder for us.”

Kings forward Harrison Barnes said the Kings have to have individual accountability and some personal pride. He started by calling himself out after being held to 13 points, four rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes against the Pistons.

“It’s about responsibility,” Barnes said. “We’ve been in this situation I don’t know how many times. I’ve sat in front of you guys I don’t know how many times. You’ve been asking the same questions. All I can tell you is that, individually, we have to be accountable and I’m not holding up my end of the bargain at this point.”

Walton said the Kings are a tired team right now, but they have to find a way to win anyway.

“Everyone’s exhausted, mentally and physically, and where we have to find it is, we have to accept that, acknowledge it and then push through and play through that fatigue,” Walton said. “We’ve played De’Aaron huge minutes all year. Harrison, huge minutes all year. Games every other day, back to backs, travel schedule is crazy, so they’re worn down.

“Richaun (Holmes) has played more minutes this year than he’s probably played in multiple years put together, so guys are worn down, but we have to fight through that. That’s what this league is. That’s why the money is what the money is and that’s why it’s a grown man’s league that’s the highest level of basketball. You have to fight through this stuff. I’m not saying it’s easy, but I’m saying we have to do it.”