Welcome back: Here’s how fans can attend Kings games at Golden 1 Center beginning April 20

Sacramento Kings fans watch the team warm up before a game at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Sacramento. The game was the last one before the league postponed its season because of coronavirus concerns. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Kings will welcome a limited number of fans into Golden 1 Center for the first time in more than a year when they play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 20.

The team announced Monday 1,600 preselected frontline workers will be the first to attend a Kings game, with plans to gradually increase the number of paid fans in attendance for subsequent games. Fans have not been allowed inside Golden 1 Center since March 11, 2020, when the NBA postponed the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are thrilled to safely welcome fans back to the arena, starting with frontline workers who have sacrificed tremendously throughout this pandemic,” Kings COO Matina Kolokotronis said in a news release. “We have worked closely with state and county public health officials and the NBA to implement comprehensive safety protocols and measures to enable fans to return to Golden 1 Center.”

The Kings said single-game tickets for subsequent home games against the Timberwolves (April 21), Dallas Mavericks (April 26) and Utah Jazz (April 28) will be available via presale opportunities for season ticket holders beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. Any remaining tickets will be made available to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. at Kings.com.

Tickets for May games will be made available at a later date. Fans can visit Kings.com/signup to get notifications about the availability of tickets or to get priority access to single-game tickets by becoming a 2021-22 season ticket holder.

The Kings said they have partnered with public health officials, medical experts, government officials and the NBA to implement an extensive set of health and safety measures, including:

Testing, vaccines, and health screening: Prior to entry, fans will need to show proof of vaccination (showing receipt of both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least seven days prior to the event or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days prior to the event) or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test completed within 72 hours of the event. Fans will then take part in a verbal health screening with a Golden 1 Center ambassador.

Masks and physical distancing requirements: Masks will be required for guests ages 2 and up in seating areas and throughout the arena concourses when not actively eating in the designated eating section. Guests will see increased health and safety measures and signage to promote physical distancing throughout the arena, including at entry points and restrooms. All seating will be arranged in a physically distanced manner and the number of people allowed on elevators at one time will be limited.

Contactless entry and payment: Fans will enter Golden 1 Center via mobile ticketing and contactless entry. All food, beverage and retail kiosks will be cashless and contactless, like the arena’s Zippin checkout-free convenience store added in September 2019.

Food and beverage: Individually packaged food and beverage will be available for purchase via mobile ordering for pick up at select Local Eats stands on the Plaza Level. Food and beverage may only be consumed in designated areas inside the arena and directly outside the grand entrance in the DOCO Plaza.

No bags policy: Bags larger than 8 inches-by-6 inches-by-1 inch will not be allowed. Medical and infant bags will be permitted.

Enhanced, continuous cleaning and sanitization: Hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the facility. Arena staff will increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitation in all areas being used, with an emphasis on commonly used surfaces such as seats, handrails and restrooms. The team has also implemented hospital-grade disinfection technology across high-traffic guest, team and employee spaces.

Certifications: In preparation for welcoming fans back to the LEED Platinum arena, Golden 1 Center received both the GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation and WELL Health and Safety Rating. To achieve these gold-standard industry designations, Golden 1 Center demonstrated enhanced strategies in cleaning and sanitization procedures, strengthened air and water quality management, emergency preparedness programs, health service resources, and stakeholder engagement and communications materials.

For more information on Golden 1 Center health and safety protocols, visit Kings.com/healthandsafety.

CORRECTION: This story was corrected to indicate the correct date of the first Kings game with fans allowed to attend. Corrected Apr 12, 2021