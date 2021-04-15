Kings on the brink of their longest losing streak since 1998 after loss to Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Matt York) AP

The Kings have lost nine in a row for the second time this season and could be on the verge of matching their longest losing streak in more than 20 years.

Deandre Ayton posted 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 122-114 victory over the Kings on Wednesday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

The Kings have not lost 10 or more consecutive games since setting a Sacramento-era franchise record with a 12-game losing streak from March 9-April 3, 1998. To avoid that fate, they will have to defeat Luka Doncic, the player they passed on in the 2018 NBA Draft, and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Prior to this season, the Kings had not lost nine in a row since 2009. Now they’ve done so twice in a span of about two months. Both losing streaks were preceded by stretches in which the Kings won seven of eight, compounding the frustrations of players and coaches who are desperate to achieve some level of consistency.

“I feel for the group,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “They really fought. We played pretty darn hard tonight, gave it everything we had, but unfortunately we need to do the little things better, whether that’s taking care of the ball, knocking down our free throws in the fourth quarter or finishing our possessions with rebounds that are going to allow us to get out and run. Those are the little things that will help us get over the hump.”

Devin Booker scored 23 points for the Suns (40-15), who have been the hottest team in the league since early February, winning 32 of their last 37 games. Chris Paul added 13 points and 11 assists.

De’Aaron Fox had 28 points and eight assists to lead the Kings (22-34), who haven’t won a game since beating the San Antonio Spurs on March 29. Buddy Hield scored 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting with five 3-pointers, moving closer to Peja Stojakovic’s franchise record. Harrison Barnes added 14 points.

The Kings also got some strong contributions from the bench. Delon Wright had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists. Hassan Whiteside recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Tyrese Haliburton added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

The Kings fell behind by nine in the first quarter but only trailed by two at the half. The Suns went up by seven on a basket by Ayton with 7:10 to play in the third quarter, but a bench unit featuring Haliburton, Wright and Chimezie Metu cut the deficit to one going into the fourth.

Sacramento claimed the lead on a couple of occasions early in the fourth quarter, but a 9-1 run helped Phoenix reestablish an eight-point advantage. The Kings got within four on a basket by Fox with 5:35 remaining, but they couldn’t get any closer.

“Very frustrating,” Wright said. “Whenever you’re losing like we’re losing, it’s going to be frustrating. I don’t know anybody on this team who isn’t frustrated. We’re all frustrated, but we’re trying to stay together and figure out how to get over this hump.”

Bagley rejoins team

Kings forward Marvin Bagley III rejoined the team in Phoenix after being away for weeks while recovering from an injury. Bagley was seen wearing street clothes and a splint on his hand, encouraging teammates from the bench.

Bagley has been out since fracturing the fourth metacarpal in his left hand in a 122-116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on March 15. Walton said Bagley is improving and will remain with the team, but he is “not close to being ready to play.”

Bagley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is averaging 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in his third season with the Kings.

Up next

Kings fans will get another reminder of the organization’s decision to pass on Doncic in the 2018 NBA Draft when Sacramento visits the Mavericks on Sunday to wrap up this two-game road trip.

Doncic, a two-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year, is averaging 28.6 points, 8.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds in his third season for the Mavericks. He made a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Dallas a 114-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The Mavericks (30-24) are seventh in the Western Conference going into Friday’s game against the New York Knicks.

This is the first of three games between the Kings and Mavericks this season. The Mavericks will visit Sacramento on April 26 and the Kings will make a return trip to Dallas on May 2.

Injury report

Kings: OUT — Marvin Bagley III (hand); Richaun Holmes (hamstring).

Suns: OUT — Abdel Nader (knee).

April 18 at Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m.

April 21 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m.

April 25 at Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m.

April 26 vs. Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m.