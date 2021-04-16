NBA power rankings: Suns, Jazz vie for No. 1; Clippers, Hawks, Celtics, Warriors moving up

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) grabs Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) by the arm after Beverley fouled Suns guard Chris Paul during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Beverley was ejected for a flagrant foul. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

* Through games played 4/15

1. Phoenix Suns (40-15)

Previous ranking: 1

The Suns have been the hottest team in the league since early February, going 32-5 in their last 37 games. They are one game behind the Jazz for the top spot in the Western Conference as they enter a difficult stretch of the schedule with upcoming games against the Spurs, Bucks, 76ers, Celtics, Nets, Knicks, Clippers and Jazz.

2. Utah Jazz (41-14)

Previous ranking: 2

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 31 ppg in April with three 40-point games in Utah’s last five outings. He had 41 against the Suns, 37 against the Trail Blazers, 42 against the Kings and 42 against the Wizards. Despite Mitchell’s scoring outbursts, Utah is 3-3 in its last six games with losses to the Mavericks, Suns and Wizards.

3. Los Angeles Clippers (39-18)

Previous ranking: 6

The Clippers vault three spots this week after winning 13 of their last 15 games. They are riding a seven-game winning streak into Friday’s showdown with the 76ers. Kawhi Leonard is questionable after missing the last three games with a sore right foot. Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. have made nice contributions in Leonard’s absence.

4. Philadelphia 76ers (38-17)

Previous ranking: 4

The 76ers have won three in a row after taking a couple of losses to the Grizzlies and Pelicans, including quality wins over the Mavericks and Nets. Joel Embiid had 39 points and 13 rebounds in a 123-117 victory over the Nets. The 76ers will need another big game from him against the Clippers on Friday night.

5. Brooklyn Nets (37-18)

Previous ranking: 3

Kevin Durant is back, but Brooklyn hasn’t been the same without James Harden, who is out with a strained hamstring. The Nets have lost two of their last three and three of six with losses to the Bulls, Lakers and 76ers. Harden could return in the coming days based on the initial 10-day timeline provided by the team.

6. Denver Nuggets (35-20)

Previous ranking: 5

The Nuggets suffered back-to-back losses to the Celtics and Warriors, but the bigger issue is the loss of Jamal Murray. Denver’s $158 million point guard went down with a torn left ACL in Monday’s loss to Golden State. The Nuggets showed some resilience in a 123-106 win over the Heat on Wednesday, but how far can leading MVP candidate Nikola Jokic carry them without Murray?

7. Milwaukee Bucks (35-20)

Previous ranking: 7

Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to post 15 points and five rebounds in a 120-109 victory over the Hawks on Thursday after missing six games due to left knee soreness. The Bucks will need him with some tough games coming up against the Grizzlies, Suns and 76ers (2).

8. Los Angeles Lakers (34-22)

Previous ranking: 8

The Lakers have now lost nine of their last 15 games. Their struggles continued with a 121-113 loss to the Celtics on Thursday. However, there was some good news when big man Anthony Davis was cleared for full on-court activity after being out since Feb. 14 with a calf injury. LeBron James (ankle) could be back soon, too.

9. Atlanta Hawks (30-26)

Previous ranking: 12

Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 21.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists in April while shooting 51.2% from the field and a scorching 53% from 3-point range. Bogdanovic has posted four of the 11 highest-scoring games of his career since April 1, helping the Hawks win seven of their last nine games.

10. Portland Trail Blazers (31-23)

Previous ranking: 9

The Blazers are still sixth in the Western Conference, but they are in danger of falling into the play-in range after going 2-5 in their last seven games. They have lost two in a row and four of their last five going into Friday’s game against the Spurs. The Mavericks were just one game back.

11. Dallas Mavericks (30-24)

Previous ranking: 10

The Mavericks could have overtaken the Blazers by now, but they’ve struggled recently, too, losing three of four before Luka Doncic hit that crazy game winner against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

12. Boston Celtics (30-26)

Previous ranking: 15

The Celtics have gotten hot, winning five in a row and seven of their last eight. Jaylen Brown scored 40 in Thursday’s 121-113 victory over the Lakers.

13. Memphis Grizzlies (27-26)

Previous ranking: 11

The Grizzlies are clinging to the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference after losing three of their last four, including a 114-113 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.

14. Miami Heat (28-27)

Previous ranking: 13

Miami is seventh in the East after suffering back-to-back losses to the Suns and Nuggets, just a half-game ahead of the Hornets going into Friday’s game against the Timberwolves.

15. New York Knicks (29-27)

Previous ranking: 17

The Knicks have won four in a row. They are sixth in the Eastern Conference, just a half-game behind the Celtics for fifth.

16. Golden State Warriors (28-28)

Previous ranking: 18

Stephen Curry has been red-hot, averaging 39.9 points on 56.9% shooting from the field and 50% from 3-point range over the past eight games.

17. Charlotte Hornets (27-27)

Previous ranking: 14

The Hornets have lost three in a row to fall to eighth in the East with tough games against the Nets, Blazers and Knicks up next.

18. San Antonio Spurs (26-27)

Previous ranking: 16

The Spurs have lost six of their last eight games to fall into a tie for ninth in the Western Conference with the Warriors. Can they hold onto a play-in spot?

19. New Orleans Pelicans (25-30)

Previous ranking: 21

The Pelicans posted wins over the 76ers, Cavaliers and Kings before losing to the Knicks on Wednesday. They are two games behind the Spurs for the final play-in spot in the West.

20. Indiana Pacers (26-28)

Previous ranking: 19

Caris LeVert has helped the Pacers win four of their last five to get within a game of the Hornets for eighth in the East.

21. Chicago Bulls (22-32)

Previous ranking: 20

The Bulls could be in trouble after losing four in a row. Zach LaVine is now out due to health and safety protocols and the Raptors are only a game back for the final play-in spot.

22. Toronto Raptors (22-34)

Previous ranking: 23

Despite their struggles, Wednesday’s win over the Spurs moved the Raptors within one game of the Bulls for the last play-in spot in the East.

23. Washington Wizards (21-33)

Previous ranking: 25

After winning four of their last five, the Wizards are another team suddenly eyeballing the Bulls for the final play-in spot.

24. Sacramento Kings (22-34)

Previous ranking: 22

The Kings have lost nine in a row for the second time this season. They are on the verge of their longest losing streak since 1998 going into Sunday’s game against the Mavericks.

25. Cleveland Cavaliers (20-35)

Previous ranking: 26

Collin Sexton scored 30 in Thursday’s 119-101 loss to the Warriors.

26. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-35)

Previous ranking: 24

Luguentz Dort erupted for a career-high 42 points against the Jazz, but the Thunder has lost eight in a row and 11 of 12.

27. Orlando Magic (18-37)

Previous ranking: 27

The Magic lost eight of 10 after trading Nikola Vucevic to the Bulls and then snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over the Bulls. Go figure.

28. Detroit Pistons (16-39)

Previous ranking: 28

Rookie Saddiq Bey is averaging 15.0 ppg in April while shooting 39.3% from 3-point range.

29. Minnesota Timberwolves (14-42)

Previous ranking: 29

Rookie of the Year candidate Anthony Edwards has shot the ball better while averaging 23.1 ppg in April.

30. Houston Rockets (14-41)

Previous ranking: 30

At one point the Rockets were 11-10, but they have gone 3-31 since Feb. 6.