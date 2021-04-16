Source: Sacramento Kings will sign center Damian Jones to a second 10-day contract

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives to the basket as he’s defended by Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (15) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Hector Amezcua) AP

The Kings have seen some nice things from Damian Jones since signing him to a 10-day contract earlier this month. Now, they’d like to see a little more.

The Kings will sign Jones to a second 10-day contract, a league source told The Sacramento Bee, confirming a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Under rules of the collective bargaining agreement, the Kings will have to release Jones or sign him for the rest of the season when his second 10-day contract expires.

Jones, 25, signed the initial 10-day deal on April 7 after spending time with the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers earlier this season. The 6-foot-11, 245-pound center has appeared in three games for the Kings, averaging 2.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 13.3 minutes per game.

Jones logged 19 minutes in his Kings’ debut in a 117-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday after starting center Richaun Holmes suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out for at least one more game. Jones put up modest numbers but contributed in a variety of ways, finishing with two points, two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.

With Holmes out of the lineup, Jones got the start in Wednesday’s 123-111 loss to the Washington Wizards. He posted five points, four rebounds and two steals in 16 minutes. Jones started again in Thursday’s 122-114 loss to the Suns, but he played only five minutes before coach Luke Walton turned to Hassan Whiteside and Chimezie Metu.

Jones came out of Vanderbilt as the 30th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriors before bouncing around with the Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns and Lakers.