‘It’s a new day!’: A look at Golden 1 as Kings fans attend first home game in 405 days

Deion Noland is 8 years old. He’s a third grader, full of chatter and ambition, and he is a Kings fan to the core.

On Tuesday night, Noland wore his De’Aaron Fox jersey and brought his mother and a handmade sign to Golden 1 Center. He did his part to usher in a return of fans after a 405-day attendance pause due to the pandemic. The sign read, “GO KINGS” in purple lettering, with an image of Fox dunking.

If not for security and the ticket requirements, Noland might have bolted right into the building, he was that eager.

“It’s a new day!” Noland said excitedly a good 40 minutes before tipoff against the Minnesota Timberwolves. “To have fans back is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, at least for a year.”

Noland’s mother Kaleena laughed at that line, then patted her boy on the head. By any measure, it’s been a long time coming for Kings to have actual bodies in the seats instead of cardboard cutouts, neither of whom can stand, cheer or boo.

Kaleena is a nurse in Placer County and said she was glad to get tickets as the Kings acknowledged frontline workers. The Kings allowed just over 10 percent of capacity into Golden 1, some 1,600 fans. Adults were required to bring their vaccination card, or at least a photo of it, or an email indicating a negative COVID-19 test that was no older than 72 hours before tipoff.

But it didn’t feel all normal. That’s yet to come. Fans were not allowed to eat at their seats. They had to eat at designated spots throughout the concourse of the arena, or they ate before in the Downtown Commons before entering. The Commons included a trickle of business, resembling little of a typical game night in any other season when the region boomed.

The Kings have six more home games with the aim of allowing fans into each contest. Law enforcement was outside, per the norm for any Golden 1 Center event, but the pregame mood was relaxed. One officer said, “Oh yes!” when a fan asked, “It must be nice not to have to deal with any tension out here, right?”

The fan was referring to former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict announced hours earlier in the George Floyd case. Some downtown businesses not far from Golden 1 boarded up their windows.

“I think everyone here tonight just wanted to come here, relax, have a good time and think about basketball for once after a year of so many crazy things going on,” said Kings fan Francine Wilson. “It just feels a little more normal to be here for a game and not watching on TV. I’m ready to cheer, or to boo, to be seen and heard.”

The Kings reminded fans that the franchise would follow the California Department of Public Health guidelines for indoor events, all 17 pages worth, which included the urging of no booing, yelling or singing. Not because of sportsmanship — who doesn’t like to cheer or boo, right? — but because those actions could increase the transmission of the virus.

The idea of not being heard never crossed the minds of two fans who had a pregame meal at nearby Sauced BBQ & Spirits. James Wu and Jacob Alonzo, both in the healthcare industry, arrived ready to offer up a standing ovation, but added they wouldn’t hesitate to boo, if warranted. After all, this was a Kings team that was fresh off a nine-game losing streak. The Kings lost Tuesday to Minnesota 134-120, a scene that included some booing down the stretch as the Kings seemed to forget how to play defense.

“Fans play a major part of of a game, and you can tell an opposing player what you think of him or his mom or family,” said Wu with a laugh that suggests he’s only kidding about any barbs to moms.

Said Alonzo, “That’s the best part of games: cheering or booing. Fans miss that. I’m sure the players are excited to have fans back.”

They were. Before the tip, Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton used a microphone at midcourt to say, “Great to have you guys, the frontline workers. We appreciate what you do on an everyday basis helping us get through this crazy time. Got a lot of love for you. Appreciate you all coming, and go Kings!”