Richaun Holmes nears return from injury; Kings will issue statement on Marvin Bagley III

Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes, left, celebrates after forward Marvin Bagley III, right, made a 3-pointer during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The Kings won 128-124. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) AP

Kings coach Luke Walton said Richaun Holmes appears to be nearing a return from injury, but Marvin Bagley III’s status remains a bit of a mystery.

Walton was asked about both players prior to Wednesday’s 128-125 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden 1 Center. Walton said Holmes has been cleared to resume basketball activities and Bagley’s status will be updated in a formal statement from the team.

Holmes has missed the past five games with a strained right hamstring. The 27-year-old center from Bowling Green is averaging career highs of 14.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks this season as he prepares to enter free agency this summer.

“He’s doing much better,” Walton said. “He’s now doing basketball activities today, so we’ll see how that responds tomorrow and then hopefully we can keep moving forward, especially with a couple days off here, so we’re hopeful that today goes well.”

Bagley has missed the past 20 games with a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left hand, an injury he sustained in a 122-116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on March 15. Bagley, a 22-year-old power forward who came out of Duke as the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is averaging 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds.

Bagley recently rejoined the club after weeks away from the team, but Walton said he was “not close” to being able to play and there was “no timeline” for his return. Walton said Bagley’s condition is improving, but he did not say when or if Bagley will play again this season.

“He’s doing better as well and the team is going to release a statement very soon as far as what the official statement will be, so I’ll let them do that, but he is doing better,” Walton said.

The Kings will have three days off before they visit the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. They have 13 games remaining in the regular season with little hope of reaching the playoffs. They are five games behind the Warriors and San Antonio Spurs for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.