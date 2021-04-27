‘We won’: Richaun Holmes celebrates Kings’ win over Dallas Mavericks with mom and dad

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) brass up play by Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) in the second quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, April 26, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Lydecia and Richard Holmes are well known in Kings social media circles for the “We Won” videos they post every time the team wins a game. They had an opportunity to celebrate a win in person after their son led the Kings to another victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Richaun Holmes posted 24 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots in a 113-106 win over the Mavericks on Monday night at Golden 1 Center. Holmes was outstanding with his mother and father in attendance for the first time this season, making 9 of 12 field-goal attempts to help the Kings defeat Dallas for the second time in nine days.

“This was the first game my parents have been to since the whole pandemic happened, so just to have them in the stands, cheering me on, bringing their usual energy, those are priceless moments,” Holmes said. “I’m just happy I could share that with them.”

Holmes made his own celebration video during a postgame interview with NBC Sports California, pointing out his parents before belting out their signature victory song.

“We won. We won. We won, we won, we won,” he said.

Richaun Holmes postgame mood pic.twitter.com/N677bewdKe — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 27, 2021

De’Aaron Fox was already out due to NBA health and safety protocols and Harrison Barnes would leave the game with an injury, but the Kings (25-36) still found a way to win. Barnes posted 19 points and six rebounds before exiting in the third quarter. Buddy Hield added 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Rookie Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points and 10 assists.

Kings coach Luke Walton praised Holmes, who had six points and four rebounds in the final 6:45 in his second game since returning from a hamstring injury.

“He’s done that for us the last two years, two seasons here,” Walton said. “When we’re in close games, he finds a way to make plays, and it was one of those things tonight where he blocked shots, free throws, rebounds, and the energy and passion he plays with is contagious. It was very nice having Richaun out there tonight.”

Luka Doncic had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Mavericks (33-27), who had won three in a row since suffering a 121-107 loss to the Kings on April 18. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke scored 19 points apiece.

The Kings outscored the Mavericks 20-3 over the first six minutes, making eight of their first 11 field-goal attempts while holding Dallas to 1-of-11 shooting. The Mavericks cut the deficit to seven going into the halftime break and started the third quarter with an 11-2 run to take a 63-61 lead on a basket by Dwight Powell.

The Kings quickly recaptured the lead, but they lost Barnes in the process. The 28-year-old forward was led to the locker room for treatment after leaving the game in obvious discomfort midway through the third quarter. The Kings announced Barnes would not return due to adductor tightness.

“We’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow, but he was putting together another really good game,” Walton said.

Sacramento led by nine late in the third period, but Dallas closed on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to two going into the fourth quarter. The Mavericks went up 92-91 on a three-point play by Jalen Brunson, but a 3-pointer by Chimezie Metu and some big plays by Holmes helped the Kings hold on for the win.

Will Kings keep Jones?

Damian Jones had eight points and seven rebounds in his final game with the Kings before his second 10-day contract expires. Under rules of the collective bargaining agreement, the Kings now have to sign Jones for the rest of the season or release him.

Walton said he didn’t know what the organization would do with Jones, who averaged 3.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in six games for Sacramento.

“I know that he was good again tonight,” Walton said. “He’s active. He’s big. He attacks the rim, which is what we’re looking for. The front office and I talk all the time and I’ve given my opinions on him, and then it’s really their call where they go with it. He’s been given an opportunity and he’s done a very nice job with that opportunity. We’ll see where we go from here.”

Up next

The Utah Jazz has been one of the top teams in the league all season, but not so much lately with Donovan Mitchell sidelined due to a sprained ankle.

The Jazz (44-17) will come into Sacramento to play the Kings on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center after suffering back-to-back losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Utah has lost three of its last five and six of 12 since April 5.

The Jazz is clearly missing Mitchell, who has been out since April 16. Mitchell is averaging career highs of 26.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

The Jazz handed the Kings a 128-112 loss on April 10 in Salt Lake City. Mitchell scored 42 points in that contest.

Injury report

Mavericks: OUT — Kristaps Porzingis (ankle); JJ Redick (heel); Josh Richardson (hamstring); Tyrell Terry (personal).

Kings: OUT — Marvin Bagley III (hand); De’Aaron Fox (health and safety protocols); Robert Woodard II (back).

April 28 vs. Utah Jazz, 7 p.m.

April 30 at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

May 2 at Dallas Mavericks, 5 p.m.

May 4 at Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m.

May 5 at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.