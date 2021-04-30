NBA power rankings: Suns reclaim No. 1 spot; Nuggets, Knicks and Mavericks climb higher

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) is greeted by teammate forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) AP

* Through games played 4/29

1. Phoenix Suns (44-18)

Previous ranking: 2

After suffering back-to-back losses to the Celtics and Nets, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton helped the Suns bounce back with impressive victories over the Knicks and Clippers.

2. Denver Nuggets (42-21)

Previous ranking: 4

MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. have helped the Nuggets win eight of nine despite the loss of Jamal Murray.

3. Los Angeles Clippers (43-21)

Previous ranking: 1

The Clippers are coming off back-to-back losses to the Pelicans and Suns as they prepare for Saturday’s showdown with the Nuggets.

4. Brooklyn Nets (43-20)

Previous ranking: 6

The Nets can’t seem to get James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving healthy at the same time, but they’ve still won four in a row and 13 of 18.

5. Utah Jazz (45-17)

Previous ranking: 3

The Jazz scored a franchise-record 154 points in a win over the Kings after suffering back-to-back losses to the Timberwolves.

6. Milwaukee Bucks (38-24)

Previous ranking: 7

The Bucks lost Giannis Antetokounmpo to a sprained ankle in a loss to the Rockets on Thursday after posting back-to-back wins over the 76ers and a victory over the Hornets.

7. Philadelphia 76ers (41-21)

Previous ranking: 5

The 76ers lost four in a row before Joel Embiid and Seth Curry helped them pick up a couple of wins over the Thunder and Hawks.

8. New York Knicks (35-28)

Previous ranking: 9

The Knicks are 13-1 since April 9 and Julius Randle is hearing MVP chants at Madison Square Garden.

9. Los Angeles Lakers (36-26)

Previous ranking: 8

Anthony Davis is back but the Lakers desperately need LeBron James after losing 13 of 21 since he went down with an ankle injury.

10. Dallas Mavericks (35-27)

Previous ranking: 13

Luka Doncic doesn’t like the play-in format so the Mavericks have won five of six to move up to sixth in the Western Conference.

11. Boston Celtics (33-30)

Previous ranking: 10

Jaylen Brown scored 38 in a win over the Hornets to help the Celtics snap a three-game losing streak.

12. Atlanta Hawks (34-29)

Previous ranking: 11

The Hawks hope Trae Young (ankle) will be back soon after losing back-to-back games to the Pistons and 76ers.

13. Miami Heat (33-30)

Previous ranking: 14

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo helped the Heat earn a big win over the Spurs on Wednesday as Miami battles Boston for sixth in the East.

14. Portland Trail Blazers (34-28)

Previous ranking: 12

The Blazers desperately needed those wins over the Pacers and Grizzlies after losing seven of eight to fall into the play-in range.

15. San Antonio Spurs (31-30)

Previous ranking: 18

The Spurs won five of six before suffering a 116-111 loss to the Heat on Wednesday.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (31-30)

Previous ranking: 15

The Grizzlies lost ground on Portland with back-to-back losses to the Nuggets and Blazers.

17. Golden State Warriors (31-32)

Previous ranking: 16

The Warriors had won seven of nine before suffering a 30-point loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday and a 12-point loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday.

18. Washington Wizards (28-34)

Previous ranking: 19

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook have helped the red-hot Wizards win nine of 10 to get into the play-in picture.

19. Charlotte Hornets (30-32)

Previous ranking: 17

LaMelo Ball could be back any day now and the Hornets need him after losing back-to-back games to the Bucks and Celtics.

20. Indiana Pacers (29-33)

Previous ranking: 20

The Pacers will look to bounce back against the Thunder on Saturday after suffering consecutive losses to the Blazers and Nets.

21. New Orleans Pelicans (28-35)

Previous ranking: 22

The Pelicans have won two of three with wins over the Clippers and Thunder and a two-point loss to the Nuggets, but they are three games behind the Warriors for the final play-in spot in the West.

22. Toronto Raptors (26-37)

Previous ranking: 21

The Raptors have lost three of four during a difficult stretch of their schedule with upcoming games against the Jazz, Lakers, Clippers and Wizards.

23. Chicago Bulls (26-36)

Previous ranking: 23

The Bulls now trail the Wizards by two games for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

24. Sacramento Kings (25-37)

Previous ranking: 24

That 49-point loss to the Jazz was the worst home loss in team history and the fourth-biggest loss in franchise history.

25. Minnesota Timberwolves (19-44)

Previous ranking: 28

Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Ricky Rubio have helped the Timberwolves win four in a row with two wins over the Jazz and one over the Warriors.

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-41)

Previous ranking: 25

Rookie Darius Garland continues to impress but the Cavs have lost four in a row and seven of their last eight.

27. Detroit Pistons (19-44)

Previous ranking: 26

Rookie center Isaiah Stewart had 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots against the Mavericks on Thursday but the Pistons have lost four of five.

28. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-42)

Previous ranking: 27

Luguentz Dort scored 24 points in a win over the Celtics to help the Thunder snap a 14-game losing streak.

29. Orlando Magic (19-43)

Previous ranking: 29

The Magic had lost six in a row and 12 of 13 before beating the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

30. Houston Rockets (15-47)

Previous ranking: 30

Kevin Porter Jr. erupted for 50 points in a wild 143-136 victory over the Bucks on Thursday.