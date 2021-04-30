Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could return from injury to face Kings on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) keeps the ball away from Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) in the second half at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in downtown Sacramento. The Lakers went on to beat the Kings 129-113. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Four-time MVP LeBron James might make his return from an ankle injury when the Los Angeles Lakers play the Kings on Friday night at Staples Center.

James has been out since March 20 with a sprained right ankle. The Lakers (36-26) have upgraded his status to questionable for Friday’s game against the Kings (25-37). ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported James will test his ankle before the game, saying his status will be a game-time decision.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle), Anthony Davis (calf), Marc Gasol (finger) and Dennis Schroder (calf) are probable for the Lakers. Alex Caruso (back) is questionable.

The Kings are listing Marvin Bagley III as probable. Bagley has missed 23 games since suffering a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left hand in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets on March 15. The Kings upgraded his status to probable on Thursday.

De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes and Robert Woodard II are still out for the Kings. Fox is expected to miss his fourth game since entering NBA health and safety protocols. Barnes will miss his second game since leaving Monday’s 113-106 victory over the Dallas Mavericks due to left adductor tightness. Woodard is out with lower back soreness.