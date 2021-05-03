Kings update Tyrese Haliburton’s status after Rookie of the Year candidate injures knee

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) returns to the game in the fourth quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Thursday, Mar. 11, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks, but the severity of the injury is still unknown.

The Kings have not disclosed the results of an MRI that was scheduled for Monday morning, but the team’s evening injury report revealed that Haliburton is out with an unspecified injury to his left knee. He suffered the injury when he went down awkwardly in a frightening moment during Sunday’s 111-99 victory over the Mavericks.

De’Aaron Fox (health and safety protocols) and Robert Woodard II (lower back soreness) are also out for the Kings (27-37). Harrison Barnes (left adductor tightness) is doubtful. Chimezie Metu (lower back soreness) is questionable.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) and Mike Muscala (ankle) are out for the Thunder (21-44). Aleksej Pokusevski (knee) is questionable.

The loss of Haliburton is another big blow for the Kings, who have been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks. With only eight games remaining, the injury could end a sensational rookie season for the 21-year-old guard from Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The Kings selected Haliburton out of Iowa State with the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He quickly acclimated himself to the NBA game, winning Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors for December/January and February to establish himself as an early leader in the Rookie of the Year race.

Haliburton has appeared in 58 games, averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range. Haliburton averaged 17.0 points and 8.2 assists as the team’s starting point guard over the past five games with De’Aaron Fox out due to NBA health and safety protocols.

Haliburton sustained the injury when he made a behind-the-back move while bringing the ball up court with 7:30 to play in the third quarter Sunday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Haliburton’s right foot clipped Josh Richardson’s heel, causing him to stumble. Haliburton hyperextended his left knee on the ensuing step and fell to the floor in considerable pain.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic was among the first players to check on Haliburton as players from both teams gathered around the rookie to show their concern. Haliburton was helped to his feet and led to the locker room for treatment from the team’s medical staff. The Kings later announced Haliburton would not return to the game.

Kings coach Luke Walton was hopeful that Haliburton had avoided serious injury, but he wouldn’t speculate. Walton said Haliburton would undergo an MRI on Monday.

“He’ll get an MRI tomorrow and we’ll hope for the best,” Walton said. “... I’m not going to guess on it. We’ll find out tomorrow. We’re very hopeful that it’s not (serious), but there’s no reason for me to guess right now. We’ll just wait and hear back from the medical staff tomorrow.”