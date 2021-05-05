Shorthanded Kings hold off Thunder to win third in a row as play-in race tightens in West

Sacramento Kings guard Delon Wright (55) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ty Jerome, center, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Kings fans have toggled between the Western Conference playoff picture and the NBA Draft lottery odds during this roller-coaster season of dramatic highs and lows.

A postseason appearance still seems highly unlikely, but the Kings found themselves taking another peak at the standings after winning their third in a row Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

Buddy Hield posted 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to lead the Kings to a 103-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Terence Davis, Delon Wright, Marvin Bagley III, Richaun Holmes and Justin James also played key roles for the Kings (28-37).

Darius Bazley had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder (21-45), which has lost four in a row and 18 of 19. Sacramento will play Oklahoma City two more times over the next seven days.

Davis came off the bench to post 18 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Kings, who have won four of five despite the absences of De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes and Tyrese Haliburton.

“We’ve just been playing for each other,” Davis said. “Playing together, playing hard.”

Wright flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and four blocks. Bagley and Holmes both had 13 points and seven rebounds. James also had 13 points.

Sacramento closed within 3 ½ games of the San Antonio Spurs for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference with just seven games remaining. The Kings have a more favorable schedule with remaining games against the Indiana Pacers, Spurs, Thunder (2), Memphis Grizzlies (2) and Utah Jazz. The Spurs will play the Jazz, Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns (2).

The Kings will also have to leapfrog the New Orleans Pelicans in order to reach the play-in tournament. The Pelicans lead the Kings by 1 ½ games. They will close out the regular season against the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

“Honestly, we’re just trying to win each game,” Wright said. “I don’t know how realistic it is, but if we win every game I feel like we give ourselves a chance to make it.”

Injury updates

The Kings remained shorthanded with Fox, Haliburton, Barnes and Chimezie Metu all out of the lineup.

The Kings announced Haliburton with miss the rest of the regular season after hyperextending his left knee in Sunday’s 111-99 victory over the Mavericks. The team said an MRI showed no ligament damage. Haliburton will not need surgery and could return if the Kings reach the postseason, coach Luke Walton said.

Fox missed his fifth game since entering NBA health and safety protocols on April 23. Barnes missed his fourth game due to left adductor tightness. Metu missed his second game with lower back soreness after suffering a scary fall in Friday’s 110-106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Rookie Robert Woodard II also remained out due to lower back soreness.

Up next

The Kings will conclude this four-game road trip when they visit the Pacers on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Pacers (30-34) have lost three of their last four games. They are coming off a 154-141 loss to the Washington Wizards. They have scored 293 points over the past two games after dropping 152 in a 57-point win over the Thunder on Saturday.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 21.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds for Indiana. Domantas Sabonis averages 20.2 points and 11.9 rebounds.

The Kings handed the Pacers a 127-122 loss on Jan. 11 in Sacramento. Barnes scored 30 for the Kings. Sabonis had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers.

Injury report

Thunder: OUT — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot); Mike Muscala (ankle); Aleksej Pokusevski (knee).

Kings: OUT — Harrison Barnes (adductor); De’Aaron Fox (health and safety protocols); Tyrese Haliburton (knee); Chimezie Metu (back); Robert Woodard II (back).

May 5 at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.

May 7 vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m.

May 9 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m.

May 11 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m.

May 13 at Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m.