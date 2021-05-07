Source: Kings’ De’Aaron Fox cleared to rejoin team under NBA health and safety protocols

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) drives past New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams (12), right, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) to put up the first points of the NBA game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox won’t be in uniform when the Kings play the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at Golden 1 Center, but he could be back soon.

Fox has been cleared to rejoin the team two weeks after he entered NBA health and safety protocols, a league source told The Sacramento Bee on Friday, confirming a report from James Ham of NBC Sports California. Fox is working through the final steps in that process as he progresses toward a return to the court, the source said.

The news came as the Kings (29-37) were preparing to play the Spurs (31-34) in a game with playoff implications for both teams Friday night at Golden 1 Center. The Kings have won four in a row to close within 2 ½ games of the Spurs for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Fox, a dynamic 23-year-old point guard who came out of Kentucky as the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, is averaging a career-high 25.2 points and 7.2 assists per game. He was twice named Western Conference Player of the Week and was a finalist for Player of the Month after averaging 29.3 points per game in April.