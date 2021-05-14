NBA power rankings: Jazz, Suns gun for No. 1; Clippers, Blazers climb while Knicks fall

Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter (11) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, right, work for position under the boards during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

* Through games played 5/13

1. Utah Jazz (50-20)

Previous ranking: 3

Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson helped the Jazz win five in a row despite the absence of Donovan Mitchell, putting Utah in a position to clinch the top seed in the Western Conference.

2. Phoenix Suns (50-21)

Previous ranking: 1

The Suns beat the Trail Blazers 118-117 on Thursday to move within 1 ½ games of the Jazz for the No. 1 seed in the West, but it might be too late after they lost three of four with losses to the Hawks, Lakers and Warriors.

3. Los Angeles Clippers (47-23)

Previous ranking: 6

The Clippers have won four of five behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, giving themselves a 1 ½-game lead over the Nuggets for the No. 3 seed in the West.

4. Milwaukee Bucks (45-25)

Previous ranking: 4

The Bucks have won seven of eight behind some big games from two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 40 points and 15 rebounds against the Pacers on Thursday.

5. Denver Nuggets (46-24)

Previous ranking: 2

Nikola Jokic had two 30-point games to lead the Nuggets to back-to-back wins over the Hornets and Timberwolves after they lost three of four to fall to fourth in the West.

6. Philadelphia 76ers (47-22)

Previous ranking: 5

Joel Embiid returned from a knee injury but was held to six points on 3-of-9 shooting with only two rebounds in 25 minutes in a 106-94 loss to the Heat on Thursday.

7. Brooklyn Nets (46-24)

Previous ranking: 7

James Harden returned to help the Nets beat the Spurs to win their third in a row on Wednesday. Kyrie Irving (facial contusion) could be back this weekend to join Harden and Kevin Durant.

8. Portland Trail Blazers (41-30)

Previous ranking: 11

It’s Dame Time in Portland, where Damian Lillard helped the Blazers win five in a row and nine of 10, including impressive wins over the Grizzlies, Nets, Celtics, Lakers and Jazz, before Thursday’s 118-117 loss to the Suns.

9. Dallas Mavericks (41-29)

Previous ranking: 9

Luka Doncic was held to 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting in a 29-point loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday, but the Mavericks have won seven of nine to move into a tie for fifth in the West.

10. Los Angeles Lakers (40-30)

Previous ranking: 10

Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker and Andre Drummond have helped the Lakers win three in a row with victories over the Suns and Knicks. LeBron James (ankle) could return this weekend.

11. Atlanta Hawks (40-31)

Previous ranking: 12

Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Clint Capela have helped the Hawks win six of seven to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016.

12. New York Knicks (39-31)

Previous ranking: 8

The Knicks fall four spots this week after losing three of four during a difficult stretch that pitted them against the Nuggets, Suns, Clippers and Lakers over a span of seven days.

13. Miami Heat (39-31)

Previous ranking: 14

The Heat has won seven of eight behind Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, moving within a half-game of the Hawks for the No. 4 seed in the East.

14. Golden State Warriors (37-33)

Previous ranking: 15

Stephen Curry and the Warriors have won four in a row and seven of 10 to clinch a spot in the play-in tournament.

15. Memphis Grizzlies (37-33)

Previous ranking: 16

Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas have helped the surging Grizzlies win four in a row and five of six to secure a spot in the play-in tournament.

16. Boston Celtics (35-35)

Previous ranking: 13

The reeling Celtics are locked into a play-in scenario after losing four in a row and eight of 11.

17. Charlotte Hornets (33-37)

Previous ranking: 17

The Hornets have clinched a spot in the play-in tournament, but they’ve lost four of their last five with tough games remaining against the Knicks and Wizards.

18. Indiana Pacers (33-37)

Previous ranking: 20

The Pacers are tied with the Hornets for eighth in the East. Caris LeVert helped them three of four before they suffered a loss to the Bucks on Thursday.

19. Washington Wizards (32-38)

Previous ranking: 18

New triple-double king Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal have the Wizards one win away from a play-in bid after they went 6-17 to start the season.

20. San Antonio Spurs (33-37)

Previous ranking: 19

The Spurs have lost eight of 10 with two games remaining against the Suns, but they clinched a play-in bid when the Kings lost to the Grizzlies on Thursday.

21. Sacramento Kings (31-39)

Previous ranking: 22

The Kings were eliminated from playoff contention for the 15th consecutive season with Thursday’s loss to the Grizzlies, matching the longest postseason drought in NBA history.

22. New Orleans Pelicans (31-39)

Previous ranking: 21

With Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Steven Adams out due to injuries, the Pelicans were eliminated from playoff contention with Wednesday’s loss to the Mavericks.

23. Minnesota Timberwolves (22-48)

Previous ranking: 24

Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell helped the Timberwolves win six of nine, including two wins over the Jazz (2) and one over the Warriors.

24. Chicago Bulls (30-40)

Previous ranking: 25

The Bulls’ three-game winning streak — and probably their play-in hopes — ended with a 115-107 loss to the Nets on Tuesday.

25. Toronto Raptors (27-43)

Previous ranking: 23

Pascal Siakam had a 44-point game against the Wizards, but Toronto has lost five in a row and eight of nine.

26. Orlando Magic (21-49)

Previous ranking: 26

The Magic has lost five in a row, all by double digits, including a 32-point loss to the Timberwolves.

27. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-48)

Previous ranking: 27

Kevin Love had 30 points and 14 rebounds to help the Cavaliers snap an 11-game losing streak with a win over the Celtics on Wednesday.

28. Detroit Pistons (20-50)

Previous ranking: 29

The Pistons have lost three in a row since picking up a nice win over the Grizzlies.

29. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-49)

Previous ranking: 28

The Thunder has lost eight in a row and 22 of its last 23 games.

30. Houston Rockets (16-54)

Previous ranking: 30

The Rockets have gone 3-22 since March 29.