Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings missed the playoffs (again). Check out how fans are reacting

By Staff Report

Sacramento Kings guard Justin James (10) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Sacramento Kings guard Justin James (10) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Brandon Dill AP

The Sacramento Kings made if official Thursday night, dropping out of playoff contention with a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

No surprise for Kings fans, who have now gone 15 seasons without cheering at a playoff game. Fan reactions ran the gamut from apoplectic to feeling like the team was very close to finally earning a postseason berth. If you’re not a Kings fan, reach out to one and check on them today. There’s always next year.

Time is a cruel opponent

Some fans focused on how long it’s been since the Kings were in the playoffs. A kid born the last time the Kings were in the playoffs can now legally drive a car (with a learner’s permit, at least).

The Sacramento Kings were so close to the playoffs

A couple things went wrong and if they hadn’t gone wrong, we’d be watching a play-in game soon.

They should fire Luke Walton

They should not fire Luke Walton

Apologies for the typo; Twitter needs an edit button.

Don’t leave us!

Bring back the Monarchs, goodbye Kings and don’t feed the trolls

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service