The Sacramento Kings missed the playoffs (again). Check out how fans are reacting

Sacramento Kings guard Justin James (10) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) AP

The Sacramento Kings made if official Thursday night, dropping out of playoff contention with a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

No surprise for Kings fans, who have now gone 15 seasons without cheering at a playoff game. Fan reactions ran the gamut from apoplectic to feeling like the team was very close to finally earning a postseason berth. If you’re not a Kings fan, reach out to one and check on them today. There’s always next year.

Time is a cruel opponent

Some fans focused on how long it’s been since the Kings were in the playoffs. A kid born the last time the Kings were in the playoffs can now legally drive a car (with a learner’s permit, at least).

The last time the Kings were in the playoffs, Steve Irwin was still alive. — Gregiatric Millenial (@gwiss) May 14, 2021

Vivek saved the team: Yay



Vivek has now passed the Maloofs in the playoff drought. Congrats — Jillian Adge (@JillAdge) May 14, 2021

Thanks. For. Nothing — Marcos Breton (@MarcosBreton) May 14, 2021

The Sacramento Kings were so close to the playoffs

A couple things went wrong and if they hadn’t gone wrong, we’d be watching a play-in game soon.

That long losing streak really killed the season. Great run boys! — Jay Suárez of @BenattonMusic (@JetplaneJAY) May 14, 2021

If the Kings kept Bogdanovic, they would 1000% be in the play-in. — Richard Ivanowski (@ivanowskinba) May 14, 2021

They should fire Luke Walton

@SacramentoKings



Can we please fire Luke Walton into the sun? Please and thank you, I’ll hang up and listen. — Drew (@BoredWithTime) May 14, 2021

We definitely need to get rid of Luke. If bagley stays healthy and add a few pounds sky’s the limit. He’s definitely a starter rn he could be the starting four on a lot of teams rn. To me he is 6’11 he could be as good as AD, he hits 3’s & all just gots to work on his rebounding — Murphy (@murphyaj84) May 14, 2021

They should not fire Luke Walton

Apologies for the typo; Twitter needs an edit button.

Hell yes second best could in Sacramento history — ... (@vegandoIan) May 14, 2021

Don’t leave us!





I just realized that last night could have been Richaun Holmes' final game in a Sacramento Kings uniform.



For 2 seasons, Holmes has shown nothing but 110% effort, hustle and above all, total class during his time with the organization.



A Sacramento King for life pic.twitter.com/QVagL2uPVV — Franklin Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) May 14, 2021

Bring back the Monarchs, goodbye Kings and don’t feed the trolls

So the ⁦@SacramentoKings⁩ are back to square one again with yet another trip to the #NBALottery . And yet the fans wanted them to stay in town. Blame it on the players. Time for the Kings to leave for good is long, long overdue. ⁦@NBA⁩ https://t.co/CJ2N276KH6 — SHORT HAIR (@ShortHair65) May 14, 2021

Bring back the Monarchs!!!!! — Timi Poeppelman (@Timipoeppelman) May 14, 2021