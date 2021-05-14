Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings missed the playoffs (again). Check out how fans are reacting
The Sacramento Kings made if official Thursday night, dropping out of playoff contention with a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
No surprise for Kings fans, who have now gone 15 seasons without cheering at a playoff game. Fan reactions ran the gamut from apoplectic to feeling like the team was very close to finally earning a postseason berth. If you’re not a Kings fan, reach out to one and check on them today. There’s always next year.
Time is a cruel opponent
Some fans focused on how long it’s been since the Kings were in the playoffs. A kid born the last time the Kings were in the playoffs can now legally drive a car (with a learner’s permit, at least).
The Sacramento Kings were so close to the playoffs
A couple things went wrong and if they hadn’t gone wrong, we’d be watching a play-in game soon.
They should fire Luke Walton
They should not fire Luke Walton
Apologies for the typo; Twitter needs an edit button.
