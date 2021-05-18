Why did Sacramento Kings GM Monte McNair keep coach Luke Walton? Here’s what he said

Kings general manager Monte McNair said there were a number of factors in his decision to bring coach Luke Walton back next season, but money wasn’t one of them.

McNair explained his decision during a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday after the Kings went 31-41 to finish 12th in the Western Conference, failing to reach the playoffs for the 15th consecutive season. Despite their struggles, Walton maintained the trust of his players and a healthy relationship with the front office.

“Luke will continue to be our head coach,” McNair said. “The team finished strong down the stretch. Obviously, we did not ultimately reach our goal, but he has the support of our players. We have a great working relationship, and while we both acknowledge we have to become better in many areas, we’ve built that trust and we need that stability in our organization to ultimately take that next step.”

Teams throughout the league have suffered huge financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, but McNair said the decision to keep Walton, who is owed $11.5 million over the next two years, was not financially motivated.

“I understand that’s kind of out there, but I’ve been given every resource I need to get this team back to the playoffs, and this was a basketball decision,” McNair said.

Walton compiled a 62-82 (.431) record over his first two seasons in Sacramento. Two nine-game losing streaks doomed the team’s chances of making the playoffs this season, but the Kings went 9-7 over the last 16 games to get back into play-in contention despite injuries to several key players. In the end, they came up short, matching the longest postseason drought in NBA history after 15 consecutive losing seasons.

“We feel and hear and see the frustration of the fans here, but we also see the passion,” McNair said. “All we’re trying to do is unlock that and really turn it into the excitement that this city is ready to explode with.”

A number of players spoke out in support of Walton as the season came to an end, including De’Aaron Fox, who signed a five-year, $163 million maximum extension in November, and prized rookie Tyrese Haliburton. Walton was asked about the show of support from his players and the culture he’s trying to establish in Sacramento.

“It’s a culture of togetherness,” Walton said. “We have each other’s backs. Nobody gets all the credit. Nobody gets all the blame. We’re in it together and together we’re going to start winning again. I know that takes time. You want it right away. Sometimes it happens faster than others, but if you have a group of guys that are on the same page and working together, it’s going to happen.”

Former Kings general manager Vlade Divac hired Walton to replace Dave Joerger in April 2019. Walton’s future with the organization has been the subject of speculation since McNair was brought in to replace Divac in September, but Walton said his relationships within the organization have only grown stronger.

“It’s hard because you’re hired by a certain staff and you have a relationship with that staff and you’re in that together, so that part of it is definitely a challenge,” Walton said. “Monte and I didn’t know each other when he took over, and like any relationship, trust is earned and built, and so it took us both actively engaging each other, talking everyday on the phone if we’re on the road, meeting in person. As the season went, that relationship got good, and it’s a healthy relationship where I don’t mind telling him anything and he doesn’t mind telling me.

“We understand what our jobs are and what our roles are, but to me, that’s the best type of working relationship we can have, so it’s in a good place. I think we both trust and respect each other, and we’re both committed to the same thing, which is building a winning team here in Sacramento.”

McNair was asked if Walton can have a long-term future with the team despite being hired by the previous regime.

“Luke and I came in from Day 1 and forged, I think, a really great working relationship,” McNair said. “Our guy is going to be the guy that gets us back to the playoffs, and I think Luke is going to be that guy.”

Fox threw his support behind Walton in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, calling Walton “someone that I’ve grown to trust” while making a case for continuity and stability.

“Everybody wants to continue to grow together and keep this group together, and continue to play for a coach that you trust in,” Fox said.

Fox, who missed the last 13 games after contracting COVID-19, was asked about his trust in Walton during an end-of-season Zoom session with reporters Monday.

“He’s someone who’s played the game, so he understands everything players are going through and what they need to continue to do to get better,” Fox said. “He’s won a championship. He’s played at that level. He’s played at the highest level you can possibly play at.”

Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes and Haliburton also expressed strong support for Walton.

“Me and Luke, we get along really well,” Haliburton said. “I love him. I love playing for him, so he’s definitely high up in that regard. We get along really well and I look forward to play for him for years as we move on.”