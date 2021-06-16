Why LaMelo Ball was named NBA Rookie of the Year over Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

A broken wrist caused LaMelo Ball to miss more than a quarter of the season, but it didn’t prevent him from winning one of the NBA’s most prestigious awards.

After producing eye-popping plays and impressive numbers in his first season with the Charlotte Hornets, the 19-year-old point guard will be named NBA Rookie of the Year, sources told to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. A global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters picked Ball to win the award over Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards. The league is expected to make a formal announcement Wednesday.

Ball, the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds to help the Hornets reach the opening round of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. He earned Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors for December/January, February and March.

Ball had 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting with 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 113-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 9, eclipsing Markelle Fultz as the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. Ball led all rookies in assists. He ranked third among rookies in scoring and rebounding.

Ball missed 21 games after breaking his right wrist in March, but he returned in May to help the Hornets secure the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte was eliminated from playoff contention with a 144-117 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the first game of the play-in tournament.

Edwards, 19, was the No. 1 pick in the draft out of Georgia. He averaged 19.3 points along with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He shot 41.7% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range. Edwards led all rookies in scoring. He ranked second in steals and 3-point goals, seventh in blocks, ninth in assists and 11th in rebounds.

The Kings selected Haliburton, 21, out of Iowa State with the No. 12 pick in the draft, prompting many analysts to say Sacramento got the biggest steal of the draft. Haliburton proved them right with his impressive play, showing uncommon poise and precision for a first-year player.

Haliburton averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range. He was also an 85.7% free-throw shooter who had 309 assists and 92 turnovers in 1,746 minutes. Among rookies, Haliburton was second in assists, third in 3-point goals, fourth in scoring and fifth in steals.

Haliburton is the first Kings player to be named a finalist for the award since Tyreke Evans was named Rookie of the Year in 2010. Only five players in Kings franchise history have been named Rookie of the Year. The first was Maurice Stokes, who won the award after averaging 16.8 points, 16.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Rochester Royals in 1955-56.

Oscar Robertson won it after averaging 30.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 9.7 assists for the Cincinnati Royals in 1960-61 in one of the most impressive rookie campaigns in league history. Teammate Jerry Lucas won the award three years later after averaging 17.7 points and 17.4 rebounds for Cincinnati.

Phil Ford won the award after averaging 15.9 points, 8.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Kansas City Kings in 1978-79. Evans, the only player named Rookie of the Year in the Sacramento era, won the award over Stephen Curry and Brandon Jennings after averaging 20.1 points, 5.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 2009-10.