NBA unveils Las Vegas Summer League dates, schedule format, ticket information for fans

The NBA has unveiled key dates, details and plans for fans as the Las Vegas Summer League gets ready to return this summer after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA announced Wednesday that all 30 teams will participate with 75 games scheduled over 10 days from Aug. 8-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the UNLV campus. Each team will play five games. The two teams with the best records after four games will face each other in the championship game Aug. 17.

Rosters haven’t been finalized, but the Kings’ contingent could include their picks from the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft, 2020 draft picks Robert Woodard II and Jahmi’us Ramsey, and two-way player Louis King. The Kings are projected to have the No. 9 pick in the July 29 draft. The draft lottery will be held June 22.

Fans will be allowed to attend summer league games as Nevada and other states across the country ease COVID-19 restrictions. Tickets will go on sale June 23. Complete game and broadcast schedules will be announced at a later date. Fans can visit NBAEvents.com for updates.