Kings teaming with Kaiser Permanente to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Golden 1 Center

The Kings are partnering with Kaiser Permanente, Sacramento County Public Health and the National Guard to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

The clinic is part of a public awareness campaign titled “Your Shot Counts: Help Sacramento Rebound.” The campaign will include messages from Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton, associate head coach Alvin Gentry and Kings TV color analyst Doug Christie encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“We are proud to partner with Kaiser Permanente to promote the importance of the vaccination and help with distributing to our community,” Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis said in a news release. “Health and wellness are an absolute priority and with the vaccine we are one step closer to stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for qualified individuals ages 12 and older. In addition to music from DJ Eddie Z, those who get vaccinated will be treated to a tour of the arena, including a look inside the Kings’ locker room, with an opportunity to take pictures on the arena floor. There will also be a raffle for concert tickets, Kings tickets and autographed Kings merchandise.

Appointments are encouraged, but organizers said walk-ins are welcome. Second doses will be provided at the arena July 17.

To schedule an appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov, input the zip code 95814 and select the clinic titled “Sacramento Kings and Kaiser Permanente at Golden 1 Center.” Free parking will be provided in the Downtown West Garage and Kaiser Permanent DOCO Garage. The Sacramento Regional Transit District will offer free rides to those with proof of an appointment.

“Kaiser Permanente is increasing access to the COVID-19 vaccine through key partnerships in the community, and we are proud to partner with the Sacramento Kings on this important vaccination event,” said Dr. Roderick Vitangcol, physician-in-chief for Kaiser Permanente’s Sacramento medical center. “The vaccine is safe and effective, and as a leading health care provider in the community, we are working to ensure everyone has access to it so we can bring an end to the pandemic.”