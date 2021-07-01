Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton headed to Las Vegas as member of USA Men’s Select Team

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a three-point basket in the fourth quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 in Sacramento. Kings beat the Knicks 103-94. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton is heading to Las Vegas to train with some of the best basketball players in the world.

USA Basketball announced Thursday that Haliburton was one of 18 players named to the 2021 USA Men’s Select Team. The squad will train with the U.S. Olympic team during training camp July 6-9 in Las Vegas as it prepares for the Summer Games in Tokyo.

The Selection Team will be led by Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Gonzaga coach Mark Few and Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley will serve as Spoelstra’s assistants.

Haliburton, 21, won a gold medal as a member of the 2019 USA U19 World Cup team. The Kings selected him out of Iowa State with the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Haliburton was an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection and a finalist for Rookie of the Year. He finished third behind the Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball and Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards.

Haliburton averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals during his first season in Sacramento. He ranked second among rookies in assists and steals, third in scoring and ninth in 3-point shooting (.409). Haliburton missed the end of the season after hyperextending his knee, but he said the injury wouldn’t impact his summer training regimen.

Other players named to the Select Team were: Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons/Villanova); Miles Bridges (Hornets); Edwards (Timberwolves); Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers); Tyler Herro (Miami Heat); John Jenkins (Bilbao Basket, Italy/Vanderbilt); Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs); Josh Magette (Darüşşafaka Tekfen, Turkey/Alabama-Huntsville); Dakota Mathias (Philadelphia 76ers); Immanuel Quickly (New York Knicks); Naz Reid (Timberwolves); Cam Reynolds (Houston Rockets); Isaiah Stewart (Pistons); Obi Toppin (Knicks); P.J. Washington (Hornets); and Patrick Williams (Chicago Bulls).