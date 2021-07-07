Behind closed doors: Kings holding private pre-draft workouts. Who are they meeting with?

Sacramento Kings Monte McNair general manager and Sacramento Kings Vivek Randive owner talk in the first quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Kings have remained relatively quiet about their preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft, but general manager Monte McNair and his staff are working diligently behind the scenes to evaluate prospects.

Sources told The Sacramento Bee the Kings interviewed nearly 50 prospects at the NBA Combine June 21-27 in Chicago. They will continue to conduct individual interviews and in-person workouts in Sacramento in the weeks leading up to the draft on July 29. The Kings have the No. 9 pick in the first round and the No. 39 pick in the second round.

According to league sources, the Kings have conducted interviews with Florida State forward Scottie Barnes, Tennessee guard Keon Johnson, Baylor point guard Davion Mitchell and Arkansas guard Moses Moody, among others. Sources said the Kings have not met with Duke forward Jalen Johnson, Michigan forward Franz Wagner or Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert, although that could change in the weeks ahead.

Unlike years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, when reporters were allowed to interview players who came to Sacramento to work out for the Kings, pre-draft workouts are being held behind closed doors with no media access. Sources said the Kings have held three unannounced pre-draft workouts so far, typically with six prospects in each workout, most of whom would be considered potential second-round picks. These private workouts will continue this week and in the weeks to come as the Kings get ready for the draft.

According to various reports, the Kings have conducted or scheduled workouts with Utah Valley center Fardaws Aimaq; Belgian guard Vrenz Bleijenbergh; Texas point guard Matt Coleman; Michigan center Hunter Dickinson; Coastal Carolina point guard DeVante’ Jones; Loyola Illinois center Cameron Krutwig; Little Rock forward Ruot Monyyong; Virginia guard Trey Murphy III; Alabama guard Josh Primo; Tennessee forward Yves Pons; Texas center Jericho Sims; Austin Peay forward Terry Taylor; and Colorado point guard McKinley Wright.

McNair only had two months to prepare for the 2020 NBA Draft after he was hired in September to replace former general manager Vlade Divac. The Kings used the No. 12 pick to select Tyrese Haliburton, who was an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection and one of three finalists for Rookie of the Year.

McNair has previously said he sees strong value in the No. 9 pick in this year’s draft. Sources said Sacramento’s front office views the draft as one part of a three-pronged process as McNair works to improve the team in his first full offseason as general manager. The Kings are also looking for opportunities to improve through trades and free agency, which is set to begin Aug. 2.