Arizona State’s Marcus Bagley withdraws from NBA Draft; returns to NCAA transfer portal

Marcus Bagley is planning to return to college after withdrawing from the NBA Draft on Wednesday, but he won’t be returning to Arizona State.

The former Sheldon High star announced his decision on Twitter, saying he was dropping out of the draft in order to improve his game. Bagley said he would remain in the NCAA transfer portal after previously announcing his intention to leave Arizona State.

“After talking to my family, I’ve decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to college, while remaining in the transfer portal,” Bagley said. “I want to continue working on different parts of my game and improve my draft stock for next year’s draft. I’m looking forward to returning to college and having a big season.”

Bagley, the younger brother of Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, appeared in 12 games as a freshman at Arizona State, missing 11 games due to ankle and calf injuries. He averaged 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 38.7% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range.

Bagley, 19, has good size and length at 6-foot-7 ¾ and 217 pounds. NBADraftRoom.com wrote: “Although Marcus’ all around game is still somewhat raw, he shows a lot of promise as a big wing who can score, hit the 3, defend and rebound the ball. He changes ends in the blink of an eye (like Marvin) and his transition game is strong.”

Bagley announced his plans to enter the draft in April. Some analysts have projected him as a potential late first-round pick, but most mock drafts have him projected as an early second-round pick. Bagley will have a chance to solidify himself as a first-round pick with a strong sophomore season in the college ranks, but at this point it’s unclear where he will play.