Kings welcome Warriors, Lakers, Heat back for California Classic at Golden 1 Center

The Kings have announced plans to bring the California Classic back to Sacramento this summer.

The Kings will welcome back the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat for the two-day summer league event Aug. 3-4 at Golden 1 Center. Last year’s California Classic was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, a team source said there were no plans to hold the event this year, but since then restrictions have been lifted across the state.

“We are excited to once again host fans in full capacity for the California Classic at Golden 1 Center,” Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé said in a news release. “In addition to the high energy games we have come to expect from the Classic, fans will enjoy world-class entertainment and community activations.”

Each day of the event will feature a doubleheader with games scheduled for 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Lakers will face the Heat before the Kings play the Warriors on Aug. 3. The Warriors will face the Heat before the Kings square off with the Lakers on Aug. 4.

Season-ticket holders for the 2021-22 season have early access to two-day passes for the event. The general public will be able to purchase two-day passes July 12 and single-day passes July 20 at Kings.com/CAClassic. The games will feature rookies selected in the 2021 NBA Draft, second-year players and other young players competing to make NBA and G League rosters.

The Kings said they are working closely with state and local officials to ensure protocols meet public health guidelines. In compliance with current state guidelines for large indoor events, by entering the arena, all guests will agree they have been vaccinated or received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event, the Kings said.