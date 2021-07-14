Kings showing trade interest in All-Star Ben Simmons, but 76ers might want De’Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5), right, rebounds the ball over Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the first half of the NBA game Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Ben Simmons has been the subject of trade rumors and speculation in Sacramento since his future with the Philadelphia 76ers was called into question following a Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Marc Stein of the New York Times fanned those flames Tuesday when he reported the Kings were one of at least five teams showing interest in Simmons, a three-time NBA All-Star who could transform Sacramento’s porous defense.

The potential for a deal is there, but the 76ers are reportedly seeking an All-Star caliber player in return. De’Aaron Fox would probably fit that description, but sources have maintained the Kings are highly unlikely to trade their dynamic 23-year-old point guard.

Kings general manager Monte McNair and 76ers president Daryl Morey spent 13 years together with the Houston Rockets. That doesn’t mean they will be able to reach an agreement now, but there might be a chance to make a deal even if Fox is off the table.

Simmons, 24, came out of LSU as the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft and went on to capture the Rookie of the Year award in 2018. He has posted career averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals over four seasons with the 76ers. He was an All-NBA Third Team selection in 2020 and an NBA All-Defensive First Team selection each of the past two seasons.

Simmons is a young star with elite abilities, but his misadventures as a shooter have been detrimental to Philadelphia’s postseason pursuits. He is a 14.7% 3-point shooter who converted just 25 of 73 (34.2%) of his free-throw attempts in the playoffs this season, numbers that have seemingly diminished his trade value.

The Kings would be looking to put Simmons, a 6-foot-11, 240-pound point guard, in a frontcourt position in a lineup featuring Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and possibly Richaun Holmes, if they are able to keep him in free agency. The addition of Simmons would immediately improve a team that finished 30th in the NBA in defensive rating and rebounding last season.

Sacramento would probably be willing to offer a package that includes Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III and one or more future first-round draft picks. One league source recently told The Sacramento Bee the Kings would have to send a minimum of three first-round picks to the 76ers in a trade constructed around Hield and Bagley. Another source said the 76ers wouldn’t be interested unless Fox or Haliburton were included in the trade, but Hield’s elite 3-point shooting and Bagley’s unrealized potential could be appealing if a better deal doesn’t materialize.

Hield, 28, can certainly help the 76ers, who were 23rd in the NBA in 3-point goals and 26th in 3-point attempts last season. Hield is a career 40.6% 3-point shooter who made more 3-pointers over his first five seasons than any player in NBA history.

Bagley, 22, has missed 108 of a possible 226 games due to injuries over his first three seasons, but the former No. 2 draft pick was an All-Rookie First Team selection after averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 2018-19. With improved health and natural development, he could easily become a player who averages 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday the 76ers have engaged teams in trade talks for Simmons, noting that potential trade partners “have been met with a high price threshold.” Stein reported the Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors are among “known suitors” who have “expressed interest” in Simmons, adding that “more will emerge.”

The 76ers reportedly turned down a trade for 28-year-old Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who averaged 21.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds last season. The Cavaliers could offer Collin Sexton and Kevin Love, and the Timberwolves could offer D’Angelo Russell, but that might not be enough either.

The 76ers would probably prefer to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers or negotiate a sign-and-trade deal with the Raptors for Kyle Lowry. If that kind of trade doesn’t come together, Morey might have to ask himself if the Kings are presenting the best deal.