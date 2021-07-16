Sacramento Kings receive apparent visit from projected NBA Draft lottery pick Moses Moody

Arkansas guard Moses Moody (5) dunks the ball during the second half of a Sweet 16 game against Oral Roberts in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

The Kings apparently have received a visit from Arkansas guard Moses Moody, a projected NBA lottery pick who could be high on Sacramento’s wish list with the No. 9 pick in the draft.

Moody posted what looked like a locker room photo of him wearing a purple Kings practice jersey on his Instagram story Friday, a day after he participated in a pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors. Duke forward Jalen Johnson, Texas center Kai Jones and Baylor point guard Davion Mitchell also worked out for the Warriors on Thursday, so it’s possible some of them have made their way to Sacramento as well.

Moody, 19, is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard with an incredible 7-0 ¾ wingspan. He averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 42.7% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range as a freshman last season. He was a First Team All- Southeastern Conference selection, the SEC Freshman of the Year and an Honor Roll student in the fall semester.

Tankathon.com ranks Moody as the second-best shooting guard in the draft behind G League Ignite’s Jalen Green. The site currently projects Moody will go to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 11, but Moody is higher in other mock drafts.

NBADraftRoom.com has Moody going to the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 10. The site notes: “He’s young for his class but can hold his own against much older competition thanks to his great size for position and that sweet shooting stroke. He’s got broad shoulders and a solid frame which will carry more weight as he grows.”