Here’s how fans can claim free tickets to Kings’ NBA Draft watch party at Golden 1 Center

Niko, left, and Barbara Rust, center, applaud after the Kings chose Ben McLemore with the seventh pick in the NBA draft at Sleep Train Arena on June 27, 2013. Sacramento Bee file

The Kings will host a free watch party for the NBA Draft on July 29 at Golden 1 Center, giving fans a place to gather as all the drama unfolds on draft night.

Fans can watch the draft on the 4K Ultra HD videoboard inside the arena. The event will feature food and drink specials, music by DJ Elements, appearances by Kings’ personalities and opportunities to win prizes, the team said in a news release.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. Those who wish to attend can claim their free tickets at Kings.com/DraftParty.

The Kings hold the No. 9 pick in the draft. A few of the players they could be considering include Michigan forward Franz Wagner, Arkansas guard Moses Moody, Belgian center Alperen Sengun, Australian point guard Josh Giddey and Duke forward Jalen Johnson.