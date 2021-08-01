‘A blessing to be here’: Meet Sacramento Kings rookies Davion Mitchell, Neemias Queta

Sacramento Kings hold news conference at Golden 1 Center introducing NBA draft picks point guard Davion Mitchell (Baylor) and center Neemias Queta (Utah State) on Saturday, July 31, 2021. lsterling@sacbee.com

Kings fans won’t have to wait long to see rookies Davion Mitchell and Neemias Queta in action. Both are expected to participate in the California Classic Aug. 3-4 at Golden 1 Center and the Las Vegas Summer League Aug. 8-17 at UNLV.

The Kings welcomed their two newest additions to Sacramento during an introductory news conference Saturday near the grand entrance inside Golden 1 Center. The Kings selected Mitchell, a point guard who plays stifling defense, with the No. 9 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft. They chose Queta, a shot-blocking 7-foot center, with the 39th pick.

“Obviously, we’re very excited to introduce these two and welcome them into the fold here,” Kings general manager Monte McNair. “As we’ve talked about, two incredible competitors, two guys with incredible IQ on the court. Not just amazing players, but I think amazing people to bring in to our organization, so I think these two guys will represent all we’re about. Incredible defenders and incredible offensive players as well.”

Mitchell, 22, is a 6-foot-1 ¼, 202-pound point guard who was named national defensive player of the year while leading Baylor to its first NCAA championship last season. He averaged 14.0 points, 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals while shooting 51.7% from the field and 44.7% from 3-point range.

There were immediate questions about Mitchell’s fit in a backcourt that already features De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, but Mitchell doesn’t seem concerned.

“I’m excited to be here,” Mitchell said. “It’s a blessing to be here and I can’t wait.”

Mitchell, known as a tenacious on-ball defender, could be a key addition for a Kings team that had one of the NBA’s worst defenses last season.

“For me, it’s kind of just been my thing my whole life, playing with older guys, wanting to be on the court with older guys growing up, and also me just loving to win, doing things to win,” Mitchell said. “I know defense wins championships, so I just try to do whatever it takes to win.”

Queta, 22, is a 7-0 ½, 248-pound center with a 7-4 wingspan. He was a two-time Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year at Utah State, where he averaged 14.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 2.7 assists in 30 minutes per game last season.

Queta blocked 97 shots in 29 games, averaging 6.4 blocks per 100 possessions. He had nine blocks against Colorado State in a Mountain West Conference Tournament game and seven against Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament.

“I think that’s the thing I know how to do best, so it’s something that I’ve just got to translate to the NBA and get accustomed to the next level,” Queta said.

McNair said he’s looking forward to seeing what the rookies can do in summer league competition.

“I think we’re going to see some pretty darn good defense and I’m also excited for what could be a pretty dynamic pick-and-roll combo,” McNair said. “Seeing both these guys do that in college and now putting them together, I think the fans will be in for a treat.”