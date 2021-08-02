First look: These top draft picks set for NBA summer league debuts at California Classic

Sacramento Kings hold news conference at Golden 1 Center introducing NBA draft picks point guard Davion Mitchell (Baylor) and center Neemias Queta (Utah State) on Saturday, July 31, 2021. lsterling@sacbee.com

Three lottery picks from last week’s NBA draft and several other intriguing prospects will make their summer league debuts at the California Classic in Sacramento this week.

The Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will participate in the two-day event Tuesday and Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Jonathan Kuminga, the No. 7 pick in the draft, and Moses Moody, the 14th pick, are expected to play for the Warriors. No. 9 pick Davion Mitchell will play for the Kings.

The Lakers will play the Heat in the first game at 5 p.m. Tuesday followed by the Kings against the Warriors at 8 p.m. The Heat will play the Warriors at 5 p.m. Wednesday before the Kings face the Lakers in the final game at 8 p.m.

The Kings unveiled their roster Sunday evening and announced the team will be coached by Bobby Jackson, who was recently named head coach of the G League Stockton Kings. Mitchell will headline a squad that includes fellow rookie Neemias Queta, second-year players Robert Woodard II and Jahmi’us Ramsey, and two-way player Louis King.

Other members of the team include Princepal Singh, a G League Ignite prospect from India; DJ Steward, an undrafted rookie from Duke; Marcus Graves, who played at Sacramento State; and Alex Antetokounmpo, the 19-year-old brother of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Lakers and Heat also released their summer league rosters Sunday. The Lakers will have undrafted rookies Joel Ayayi (Gonzaga) and Mac McClung (Texas Tech). The Heat will have Precious Achiuwa, KZ Okpala and Gabe Vincent, who combined to appear in 148 games for Miami last season, although it’s unclear when they’ll join the team after representing Nigeria in the Olympics.

The Warriors haven’t finalized their summer league squad, but Kuminga and Moody are expected to play. Cam Oliver, a former Grant High School standout who starred at Nevada, will reportedly play for the Warriors as well.