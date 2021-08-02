Kings great Doug Christie leaves TV/radio broadcasts to join Luke Walton’s coaching staff

Sacramento Kings TV Color Analyst Doug Christie speaks while separated from others with clear plastic partitions as part of coronavirus protections after their final preseason game Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Golden State Warriors beat the Kings 113-109. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Kings great Doug Christie is leaving the broadcast booth to join Luke Walton’s coaching staff in Sacramento.

The Kings announced Monday that Christie has been named to the staff as an assistant coach. Christie, a fan favorite in Sacramento since his playing days with the Kings, will leave his broadcasting positions with NBC Sports California and Sports 1140 KHTK to join the coaching staff.

“It’s been a dream of mine to coach for the Sacramento Kings,” Christie said in a news release. “I feel like I have some unfinished business. I’d like to thank my family at NBC Sports California as well as KHTK for an amazing ride. I look forward to working with Coach Walton to deliver a winning team to the great fans of Sacramento.”

Christie was on the air on Sports 1140’s afternoon show when the news broke at 3 p.m. Monday, just as the new league year and free agency began. Christie said it would be his final show.

Walton said he was thrilled to add Christie to his staff.

“Doug has been a pillar within the Sacramento Kings organization for decades,” Walton said. “I’m excited to add his years of basketball knowledge and energy to our coaching staff and our great group of players.”

Christie played for seven teams over 14 seasons in the NBA. He had some of his best years with the Kings from 2000-05, helping Sacramento reach the playoffs in each of his five seasons, including a memorable run to the Western Conference finals in 2002. Christie was an NBA All-Defensive First Team selection in 2003 and an All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2001, 2002 and 2004.