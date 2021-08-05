Kings lose to Lakers; Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody debut at California Classic

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody hangs from the rim after dunking against the Miami Heat during the second half of a California Classic NBA summer league basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) AP

The Los Angeles Lakers came back to beat the Kings and two high-profile rookies made their summer league debuts for the Golden State Warriors on the final day of the California Classic on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings suffered an 84-74 loss to the Lakers after getting outscored 33-17 in the fourth quarter. The Lakers were 11 of 45 from the field at one point, but they made 16 of their last 22 field-goal attempts to rally from a 12-point deficit, outscoring the Kings 14-3 over the final 3:26.

Kings summer league coach Bobby Jackson pointed to over dribbling and his team’s 19 turnovers as the biggest problem for Sacramento. Starters Davion Mitchell, Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II had four turnovers apiece.

“Everybody thought they were on the Harlem Globetrotters tonight,” Jackson said. “We’ll figure it out. We’ll fix it. If not, you’ll come sit with me and somebody else will be playing, but we won’t be the Harlem Globetrotters out there. I can tell you that.”

Louis King had 19 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Kings (0-2). Emanuel Terry continued to impress, posting 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting with nine rebounds. Mitchell, the No. 9 pick in last week’s NBA draft, was held to 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting after scoring 23 points in Tuesday’s 89-82 overtime loss to the Warriors.

Devontae Cacok had 13 points and six rebounds for the Lakers (1-1). Chaundee Brown scored 12 points. Vic Law and Mac McClung had 11 points apiece.

Injury report

The Kings had three players on their injury report for Wednesday’s game, but all three were cleared to play.

Neemias Queta (left ankle), King (right ankle) and Ramsey (right ankle) were all listed as questionable. Shortly before tipoff, the team announced they would be available along with Mitchell, who left Tuesday’s game against the Warriors due to leg cramps in the final minute of overtime.

Ramsey and Queta made their summer debuts after being held out Tuesday. Ramsey, who came out of Texas Tech as the 43rd pick in the 2020 NBA draft, was held to two points on 1-of-5 shooting. Queta, a 7-footer from Utah State who was the 39th pick in last week’s draft, came off the bench to post six points and four rebounds in 11 minutes.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

Heat 94, Warriors 87

Max Strus scored 27 points to lead the Heat over the Warriors, spoiling the summer debuts of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

Omer Yurtseven had another strong game for Miami (2-0), the only team to go unbeaten in the California Classic. Yurtseven finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Kuminga, the No. 7 pick in last week’s NBA draft, and Moody, the No. 14 pick, combined for 37 points after sitting out Tuesday’s game against the Kings. Moody had 19 points on 7-of-18 shooting with seven rebounds for the Warriors (1-1). Kuminga had 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting with three rebounds and two steals.

California Classic results

Tuesday’s games

Heat 80, Lakers 78

Warriors 89, Kings 82 (OT)

Wednesday’s games

Heat 94, Warriors 87

Lakers 84, Kings 74