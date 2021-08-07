Kings announce re-signing of free agent guard Terence Davis, solidifying backcourt depth

Sacramento Kings forward Terence Davis (9) dunks the ball with force as Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) makes contact from behind, and center Robin Lopez (15) defends at left, during the fourth period of the NBA game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento. A delay of game was called against the Kings after the play on the way to the Wizards’ 123-111 win. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

After announcing the return of a key starter Friday afternoon, the Kings made a move to bolster their bench Friday evening.

The Kings officially announced they have re-signed guard Terence Davis to a new contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but sources told HoopsHype the Kings were signing Davis to a two-year, $8 million contract. The signing was announced hours after the Kings announced they had re-signed starting center Richaun Holmes.

Davis, 24, expressed his gratitude to Kings owner Vivek Ranadive and general manager Monte McNair, saying he wants to help the Kings end their 15-year playoff drought.

“I’d like to thank Monte and Vivek for this incredible opportunity to continue my career in Sacramento,” Davis said in a news release. “I can’t wait to get back to work and help this team get back into the playoffs.”

The Kings acquired Davis for a second-round draft pick last season in a trade-deadline deal with the Toronto Raptors. Davis averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 27 games for the Kings, establishing a role as a key role as a reserve for coach Luke Walton. In addition to scoring, Davis provided defense, rebounding and depth, helping the Kings improve heir biggest weaknesses.

“We are excited that Terence will remain a part of the Kings family,” Kings general manager Monte McNair said. “His combination of scoring, defense, athleticism and energy are integral parts of our team. We are thrilled to see Terence’s continued development in a Kings uniform.”

Davis returns to a Kings backcourt that features De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and rookie first-round draft pick Davion Mitchell.

The Kings have yet to announce the signings of free agent forward Maurice Harkless and center Alex Len. Sources told The Sacramento Bee the Kings had reached agreements with both players earlier this week, but neither deal has been finalized.