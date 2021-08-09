Sacramento Kings sign rookie second-round draft pick Neemias Queta to two-way contract

Sacramento Kings introduce NBA draft pick Neemias Queta (Utah State) at a news conference Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Golden 1 Center. lsterling@sacbee.com

The Kings have signed rookie second-round draft pick Neemias Queta to a two-way contract.

Queta, a 7-foot center from Portugal, will be part of Sacramento’s summer league squad when the Kings play the Charlotte Hornets at 3 p.m. Monday at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Queta, 22, made history in his homeland last month when he was selected with the 39th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, becoming the first Portuguese player ever drafted by an NBA team.

A two-way contract allows a player to play for both his NBA team and the club’s G League affiliate. Any player under a two-way contract for the 2021-22 NBA season can spend up to 50 games on the active list for their NBA team with no limit on practices, workouts or other activities with the NBA club.

Each team can carry two players under two-way contracts. Louis King, a forward who signed with Sacramento in May, is also under a two-way contract.

Queta was a two-time Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year at Utah State, where he averaged 14.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 2.7 assists in 30 minutes per game last season. Queta blocked 97 shots in 29 games, averaging 6.4 blocks per 100 possessions. He had nine blocks against Colorado State in a Mountain West Conference Tournament game and seven against Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament.