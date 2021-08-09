See the Kings’ exclusive new club inside Golden 1 Center that debuts this season

The Sacramento Kings have announced a new premium and exclusive space inside Golden 1 Center called the Row One Club.

The team unveiled the club during a special event for season ticket members on July 21 and 22, 2021. The new hangout will debut during opening night.

“The Row One Club is a space unlike any other,” Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart said in a news release. “The attention to detailed service and hospitality standards will provide memorable experiences from the time you walk into the club to the moment you go to your seats.”

The elegantly designed 4,000-square-foot lounge features an upscale illuminated bar, custom-made furnishings and a 4K Daktronics LED screen display measuring 8-by-14 feet.

“The all-inclusive food and beverage menu inspiration will continue to showcase Golden 1 Center’s 90/150 food charter program featuring sustainability and diversity amongst local suppliers within the region,” the news release said. “Based on event types, this club will have the ability to service walk-up buffet style creations as well as a combination of passed and/or tableside menu items served in the dining room or bar.”

Row One Club members will enjoy first-row courtside seats for every game, VIP parking and presale access to select Golden 1 Center concerts and events. Members also get complimentary premium food and beverages in the Row One Club as well as through in-seat service.

The team said members will also get to take part in an away game road trip and the annual premium-member party.

There is a $1,000 wait-list deposit for each seat in the Row One Club.