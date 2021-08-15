Kings forward Chimezie Metu ejected for throwing punch in Las Vegas Summer League game

Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) appears to hook the left leg of Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (25) after a dunk by Metu in the second half of a game between the Kings and the Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Metu suffered a broken wrist on the play, according to sources. Referees called a technical foul on Valanciunas for unsportsmanship conduct. dkim@sacbee.com

Kings forward Chimezie Metu was ejected for throwing a punch in the fourth quarter of an 86-70 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a Las Vegas Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.

Metu got into an altercation with Mavericks forward Eugene Omoruyi with 3:03 remaining after Omoruyi knocked him to the floor as he was driving to the basket. Metu quickly got back to his feet and punched Omoruyi in the face before players from both teams stepped in to separate them.

Metu, who broke his wrist on a dangerous play by Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas last season, received an automatic ejection for throwing a punch. Omoruyi was also ejected when his foul on Metu was upgraded to a flagrant foul type 2 following a video review.

Mavs forward Eugene Omoruyi (flagrant 2) and Kings forward Chimezie Metu (punching foul) were both ejected after this play: pic.twitter.com/WGXSh8FUnP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 15, 2021

Kings coach Bobby Jackson said the foul by Omoruyi was “probably” a dirty play, but “we don’t want that to ever happen.”

Jackson went on to explain how he addressed the situation with Metu and the rest of the team after the game.

“Just be smart, always protect yourself and just understand what this league kind of consists of and not putting yourself in those type of situations,” Jackson said. “Again, I’m their coach, I’m going to support any and everything my players do, and I think that’s what normal organizations and teams do. They’re going to support their player. Did we like what Metu did? No, but at the end of the day we’ve got to have his back and we’ve got to support him.”

Metu finished with seven points, seven rebounds, three steals, two blocked shots and two steals for the Kings (4-0), who remained unbeaten in summer league play. Omoruyi finished with seven points and five rebounds for the Mavericks (0-4).

Louis King, who led the Kings with 18 points, offered his view of the altercation following the game.

“I felt like it was just a bad foul on the other team and (Metu) took his anger out on it,” King said. “I believe he should have taken a different approach, but sometimes people get in the moment and you can’t really stop their intensity.”

