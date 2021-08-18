NBA unveils All-Summer League Team; Kings’ Davion Mitchell, Nets’ Cam Thomas named co-MVPs

Kings rookie Davion Mitchell and Brooklyn Nets rookie Cameron Thomas were named co-MVPs when the NBA unveiled the All-Summer League Team on Wednesday.

Mitchell won the award after helping the Kings go unbeaten to win their first summer league title since 2014. Mitchell and Thomas were also named All-Summer League First Team selections by a panel of media.

The Kings selected Mitchell out of Baylor with the No. 9 pick in last month’s NBA draft. The Nets took Thomas out of LSU with the No. 27 pick.

Thomas led the Las Vegas Summer League in scoring, averaging 27.0 points while shooting 42.3% from the field, 36% from 3-point range and 84.6% at the free-throw line.

Mitchell averaged 10.8 points, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals while committing just 1.4 turnovers per game. He shot 42.3% from the field and 47.1% from 3-point range.

Mitchell had nine points, seven assists and one steal while committing only one turnover in a 100-67 victory over the Boston Celtics in the Las Vegas Summer League championship game on Tuesday. Mitchell made his biggest impact at the defensive end, holding hot-shooting Celtics guard Payton Pritchard six points just days after he scored 92 in a Portland pro-am game.

Joining Mitchell and Thomas on the All-Summer League First Team were Pritchard; Jalen Johnson of the Atlanta Hawks; Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans; Jalen Smith of the Phoenix Suns; and Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks.

All-Summer League Second Team selections were Cade Cunningham and Luka Garza of the Detroit Pistons; Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets; Paul Reed of the Philadelphia 76ers; and Patrick Williams of the Chicago Bulls.