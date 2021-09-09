Sacramento Kings bringing summer league standout to training camp on Exhibit 10 contract

Sacramento Kings forward Emanuel Terry, left, dunks as Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Schakel, right, watches during the first half of a California Classic NBA summer league basketball in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) AP

The Kings liked what they saw from Emanuel Terry during their run to the Las Vegas Summer League championship. Now, they want to see more.

The Kings have signed Terry to an Exhibit 10 contract and acquired his G League rights from the Agua Caliente Clippers, a league source told The Sacramento Bee on Wednesday. Terry, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound power forward, will be with the Kings when training camp begins Sept. 28.

Terry, 25, was a summer league standout for Sacramento, providing boundless energy and athleticism. He averaged 12.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in two games at the California Classic at Golden 1 Center. He averaged 7.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks in five games in the Las Vegas Summer League, helping the Kings go unbeaten to win the championship.

Terry turned in an impressive performance in the championship game to help the Kings beat the Boston Celtics 100-67. He came off the bench to post nine points, a game-high 15 rebounds and five steals in 22 minutes.

Terry went undrafted coming out of Lincoln Memorial University, where he was a Division II All-American in 2018. Terry averaged 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks during a breakout senior season to win the South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Terry had previous training camp opportunities with the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers. He later signed 10-day contracts with the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat, appearing in a total of three NBA games during the 2018-19 season. He has spent the majority of the past three seasons in the G League with the Canton Charge, Sioux Falls Skyforce and Agua Caliente Clippers, and overseas in Turkey, Israel and Serbia.

Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year minimum deals that can include bonuses of up to $50,000. The Kings already have 15 players under contract for the 2021-22 season. They have signed Louis King and Neemias Queta to two-way contracts. If Terry doesn’t make the cut coming out of training camp, he will likely land with the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate.